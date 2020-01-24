Sophie Shirley scores OT winner, Badgers women's hockey team defeats Minnesota

A handful of players turned in performances worthy of first-star status Friday night.

Abby Roque recorded her second career hat trick for the University of Wisconsin. Grace Zumwinkle had two goals among her three points while Minnesota teammate Taylor Heise registered three assists.

But the person who rose with the see-saw game on the line was UW’s Sophie Shirley.

The sophomore forward blasted a one-timer with 52 seconds into overtime to lift the top-ranked Badgers to a 5-4 victory over No. 2 Minnesota in a Western Collegiate Hockey Association game before a sellout crowd of 2,273 at La Bahn Arena.

Daryl Watts and Brette Pettet assisted on the winner.

“Going into overtime — and you talk about any shot is a good shot,” UW coach Mark Johnson said. “We were able to win the faceoff and put in a good goal.”

UW (20-3-3, 12-3-2-1 WCHA) seemingly had the game in hand, taking a 4-1 lead on Roque’s third goal with 58 seconds left in the second period.

But Minnesota (22-2-1, 12-2-1-0) stormed back to tie the game on Amy Potomak’s goal at 14:54 of the third period.

