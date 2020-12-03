Sophie Shirley reaches milestone faster than almost everyone in Badgers women's hockey history

There will be more eyes on Shirley and the top-ranked Badgers this weekend when they play Friday and Saturday at No. 3 Minnesota in a series that could set the early tone for the Western Collegiate Hockey Association race.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

Shirley scored in overtime against the Golden Gophers on Jan. 24 to rescue the Badgers after they lost a three-goal lead in the third period in a result that ended up being critical to UW winning the WCHA regular-season title in 2019-20

"Any time you get to play the Gophers, it's a very exciting time," she said.

It usually has a lot on the line, too. The teams have played each other for the WCHA playoff championship nine times and the NCAA title three times. One or the other has won outright or shared the league regular-season crown in each of the last 12 seasons.

League coaches predicted the Badgers and Golden Gophers to be the top two teams again this season, although Ohio State has earned splits with both so far to show it'll be in the title chase, too.

Johnson said he likes having challenges like a series against Minnesota early in the season and doesn't mind his team having to face some tough times.