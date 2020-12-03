Sophie Shirley reaches milestone faster than almost everyone in Badgers women's hockey history

Sophie Shirley, upon looking back on her first two seasons with the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team, was quick to credit two teammates for helping her mature into a big-time player.
They're two of the better players the Badgers have had in the last handful of seasons. Emily Clark was Shirley's guide from their shared hometown of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Abby Roque was a linemate and inspiration on how to get things done.
"From my freshman year, I've had a lot of great role models," Shirley said.
Last week, it was Shirley's name that went alongside some legends of the Badgers program.
She became the 18th player to score at least 50 goals with the Badgers and did so in the fourth-fewest number of games. Only rookie goals record-holder Meghan Hunter (50 games) and the top two scorers in program history, Hilary Knight (66) and Brianna Decker (69), did it faster than Shirley's 79 games.
Shirley's linemate, Daryl Watts, reached 50 collegiate goals in 61 games at Boston College before she transferred to the Badgers before last season.
Together with center Brette Pettet, they form one of the most dangerous lines in college women's hockey.
"When she has the puck, she's one of those players like Watts that brings you to the edge of your seat," Badgers coach Mark Johnson said about Shirley. "Like, what's going to happen when she has the puck right now? Because it might be one of those highlight-reel shifts or plays that she's able to put together."
There will be more eyes on Shirley and the top-ranked Badgers this weekend when they play Friday and Saturday at No. 3 Minnesota in a series that could set the early tone for the Western Collegiate Hockey Association race.
Shirley scored in overtime against the Golden Gophers on Jan. 24 to rescue the Badgers after they lost a three-goal lead in the third period in a result that ended up being critical to UW winning the WCHA regular-season title in 2019-20
"Any time you get to play the Gophers, it's a very exciting time," she said.
It usually has a lot on the line, too. The teams have played each other for the WCHA playoff championship nine times and the NCAA title three times. One or the other has won outright or shared the league regular-season crown in each of the last 12 seasons.
League coaches predicted the Badgers and Golden Gophers to be the top two teams again this season, although Ohio State has earned splits with both so far to show it'll be in the title chase, too.
Johnson said he likes having challenges like a series against Minnesota early in the season and doesn't mind his team having to face some tough times.
"Going through those situations, it makes you stronger individually and it makes you stronger as a team," he said. "If you don't have many adversities, chances are you're not going to be able to get to where you want to go as quickly as you want to get there."
UW had its first taste in its opening series of the pandemic-delayed season, losing to Ohio State in its first game before responding with a 5-0 victory last Saturday in which Shirley scored twice.
Shirley said she was among the UW players who had first-game jitters last Friday even after scoring 20 goals as a freshman and 29 in 2019-20. It ended in a lesson thanks to the Buckeyes.
"You could say it was a little bit of an eye-opener in just realizing that there are a lot of good teams in this league and Ohio State is one of them," Shirley said. "Another thing is we've got to be ready to come play every single time the game is here."
Shirley led the Badgers in goals last season despite being fourth in shots. Her ratio of goals to shots was third-best in the country.
Johnson said one of her challenges as she grows is to work on her play when she's not in possession. But he also wants her to be less selfish when the puck is on her stick.
"She's so gifted in passing that she has a mentality of passing first and then shooting," Johnson said. "And in some cases she's got a better scoring opportunity without releasing the puck to one of her teammates."
