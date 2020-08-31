Some overtime wins could be worth more than others in NCAA hockey

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The start date of the 2020-21 NCAA hockey season is as uncertain as everything else in college athletics. But when and if the campaign starts, it appears there will be another element of dissension across the sport:

An overtime victory for the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team could be more valuable than for the men's team.

The NCAA hockey rules committee decided this offseason that all regular-season overtimes will be played in 3-on-3 format but had to leave the details on how much the results will mean for a team's NCAA tournament résumé to four separate committees.

The selection processes are controlled individually by committees covering Division I men, National Collegiate women (a combination of Division I and Division II teams), Division III men and Division III women.

And while the Division I men's committee opted to give only a mild amount of credit for an overtime victory, the other three have gone heavier.

The National Collegiate women and both Division III committees have recommended that an overtime victory count as 67% of a victory, with an overtime loss worth 33%. The split in Division I men will be 55% for the win and 45% for the loss.

