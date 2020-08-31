Some overtime wins could be worth more than others in NCAA hockey

The start date of the 2020-21 NCAA hockey season is as uncertain as everything else in college athletics. But when and if the campaign starts, it appears there will be another element of dissension across the sport:
An overtime victory for the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team could be more valuable than for the men's team.
The NCAA hockey rules committee decided this offseason that all regular-season overtimes will be played in 3-on-3 format but had to leave the details on how much the results will mean for a team's NCAA tournament résumé to four separate committees.
The selection processes are controlled individually by committees covering Division I men, National Collegiate women (a combination of Division I and Division II teams), Division III men and Division III women.
And while the Division I men's committee opted to give only a mild amount of credit for an overtime victory, the other three have gone heavier.
The National Collegiate women and both Division III committees have recommended that an overtime victory count as 67% of a victory, with an overtime loss worth 33%. The split in Division I men will be 55% for the win and 45% for the loss.
Why? Per the National Collegiate women's committee's report: "This is consistent with how conferences traditionally award points for wins in three-on-three overtime (two points for a win and one point for a loss)."
That committee also pointed out that the 55/45 split for Division I men's hockey is "substantially similar" to an even 50/50, so barely providing any extra value. It considered the 67/33 split a "more appropriate amount of credit" for winning in overtime.
The credit weights have to be approved by oversight committees at the various levels over the coming months. But there's another change possible for the components that make up NCAA hockey's PairWise Rankings.
The National College women's committee also recommended replacing the Ratings Percentage Index with something called the NCAA Percentage Index, which it called a "more straightforward method of calculating strength of schedule."
The NPI doesn't appear to change much of how the RPI judged teams in that it still is based 30% on the team's winning percentage and 70% on strength of schedule. But instead of using the winning percentage of opponents and opponents' opponents to calculate strength of schedule, the NPI is calculated directly from the opponent's rating.
It was advertised in the committee report as "a more accurate measure of a team's schedule strength and 'cleaner math.'"
That proposed change also needs approval from NCAA oversight committees.
