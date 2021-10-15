Solid defense, Makenna Webster power-play goals send Badgers women's hockey team to 7-0

Seemingly every offensive push by Minnesota Duluth was met by resistance from the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team Friday afternoon.

And then the top-ranked Badgers completely turned off the faucet and kept the No. 7 Bulldogs from getting a shot on goal for more than nine minutes in the second period.

It was a complete victory for UW in its first top-10 challenge of the season.

Makenna Webster scored two power-play goals and Kennedy Blair had some challenging saves to make among her 24 in a 3-0 Badgers victory at Amsoil Arena.

The Badgers won at both ends of the ice, as shown on one play in the second period. Casey O'Brien backchecked to deny what would have been a good UMD scoring chance, then Maddi Wheeler scored at the other end to put UW ahead 2-0.

"If you play well in your end and you work hard and play smart, chances are you're going to be moving down to the other end of the ice pretty quick," Badgers coach Mark Johnson said. "We were staying above the puck well and doing things that we needed to do to counter what they were trying to do."