CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team's 57th modern-era season begins Friday with something that won't be duplicated this year.
Unless, that is, the Badgers and the Eagles meet in the NCAA tournament.
Six first-round NHL draft picks are scheduled to play, three on each team, in each team's season opener (6 p.m., NESN+, 1310 AM). There are only five other first-rounders playing college hockey.
While the 16th-ranked Badgers have the much-awaited debuts of forwards Cole Caufield (No. 15, Montreal) and Alex Turcotte (No. 5, Los Angeles), No. 10 Boston College gets to see forwards Matt Boldy (No. 12, Minnesota) and Alex Newhook (No. 16, Colorado) and goaltender Spencer Knight (No. 13, Florida). All but Newhook were teammates last season at the USA Hockey National Team Development Program.
The sixth first-round pick is UW defenseman K'Andre Miller (No. 22 in 2018, New York Rangers), who will be in the lineup after he missed last weekend's first practice and intrasquad scrimmage.
On Monday, Badgers associate head coach Mark Osiecki addressed the unique quality of Friday's game.
"It certainly should be fun for the fans," he said. "They should get their tickets and go watch because it's going to be exciting. There probably will be a ton of mistakes early — especially early on in the year, guys are going to be really excited. But the puck's going to be in the back of the net, especially with the talent that's on the ice. So it should be a lot of fun to watch.
The Badgers likely can't afford to again have deficiencies in penalty killing and faceoffs or to again fall flat on Fridays this season if they're going to contend for a spot in the NCAA tournament.
"You look at our recruiting battles. BC, we roll up the sleeves with them and we go head to head. They win some and we win some. So it's kind of fun to be able to go out there and play."
Here's how the Badgers' lines looked at Friday's morning skate at Conte Forum:
Forwards
Linus Weissbach - Alex Turcotte - Cole Caufield
Dylan Holloway - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe
Ty Pelton-Byce - Owen Lindmark - Roman Ahcan
Jack Gorniak - Mick Messner - Brock Caufield
Jason Dhooghe - Dominick Mersch - Ryder Donovan
Defensemen
Wyatt Kalynuk - Tyler Inamoto
K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson
Josh Ess - Mike Vorlicky
Jesper Peltonen - Shay Donovan
The Badgers open the season with two games in Massachusetts.
Senior forward Max Zimmer didn't make the trip. He missed practice time this week with an illness.
Dominick Mersch will dress Friday — NCAA teams can dress 19 skaters and three goaltenders — with Jason Dhooghe, Ryder Donovan, Jesper Peltonen and Shay Donovan sitting out.
Daniel Lebedeff will start in goal for the Badgers.