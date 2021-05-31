Signed but not yet delivered: 2 Badgers men's hockey recruits pushed back to 2022

The arrival of two University of Wisconsin men's hockey recruits has been pushed back as the final makeup of the 2021-22 roster becomes clearer.
Goaltender Noah Grannan won't be part of the Badgers' incoming class in the fall and the Germantown native could be returning to the United States Hockey League.
Grannan signed a National Letter of Intent with UW last November but he faces recovery from hip surgery, Sioux Falls Stampede coach Marty Murray said.
The Badgers prepared for the course deviation by adding former Minnesota goalie Jared Moe for next season via transfer. He'll join Cameron Rowe, who started 12 of 31 games in 2020-21, and third-stringer Ben Garrity on the roster.
Forward Robby Newton, who also signed with the Badgers last year, will join Grannan in pushing his enrollment to the fall of 2022, UW coach Tony Granato confirmed.
Newton, from Whitefish Bay, has played with the North American Hockey League's Janesville Jets since February. He started the season with Sioux City in the USHL.
Injury derailed season
Grannan's father, Jeremy, declined to share information regarding the 19-year-old goaltender's health and plans for the 2021-22 season.
Murray said Grannan likely won't be ready to play when next season starts. Grannan last played on March 21 and missed Sioux Falls' last 11 games because of hip problems.
"He would look fine and then all of a sudden he said it was like a knife going into his hip," Murray said. "It was real unfortunate he had to end the season the way he did but I think he made the right call in getting his hips done. Hopefully he can move forward here and be the player that everybody hopes he can be."
Grannan was first eligible to join the Badgers last season but instead played in the USHL with Sioux Falls. He hasn't posted a save percentage over .900 in two years with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program or his 22 games with the junior team.
He was gaining confidence this season when the hip injuries surfaced, Murray said.
"He's a kid that's going to work hard through his rehab and I think that's a good start," he said. "Hopefully he can expedite the process and get back to being 100% healthy wherever he ends up. At the end of the day you want to see him do well, and if that's with us if he comes back or if it's Wisconsin or whatever, for him just to get healthy is the biggest thing right now."
Numbers game with forwards
UW is adding Caden Brown, Liam Malmquist, Brayden Morrison and Zach Urdahl as freshman forwards next season and has recruited transfers Max Johnson from Bowling Green and Carson Bantle from Michigan Tech. That puts the team at 15 forwards, making it unlikely that Newton would have a major place in the lineup in the fall.
He didn't have a point in 15 games last season with Sioux City before being moved to Janesville. There, the 19-year-old brought a veteran presence that the team came to count on, Jets coach Parker Burgess said.
"Every day he shows up to the rink or to the weight room or to a film session, he's a pro," Burgess said. "He has a pro-style mentality. That's a credit to how he was coached in Sioux City with Luke Strand up there. He knows when he comes to the rink it's time for business. I think that's infectious in our group and I think they see his level of professionalism."
Newton recorded 18 points in 29 regular-season games during his second stint with Janesville. Another year in juniors won't hurt him, Burgess said.
The busy transfer market and availability of an extra season of eligibility for current college players has muddied the future for dozens of junior players who were expecting to move up next season.
Roster mostly set
There's only one uncertain spot with the Badgers' 2021-22 roster barring an unexpected change, Granato said. Defenseman Shay Donovan entered the transfer portal in April but hasn't finalized his plans. It sounds like a return to UW, where he has played just 12 games in two seasons, isn't out of the question.
Based on that decision, the team could have either 27 or 28 players. Nine or 10 of them are defensemen — an inflated number because Tyler Inamoto and Josh Ess elected to return for a fifth season.
Here's how the roster breaks down with games of college experience:
Forwards (15): Max Johnson (143 at Bowling Green), Tarek Baker (137), Brock Caufield (99), Roman Ahcan (96), Jack Gorniak (96), Dominick Mersch (92), Owen Lindmark (63), Ryder Donovan (54), Mathieu de St. Phalle (31), Sam Stange (29), Carson Bantle (19 at Michigan Tech), Caden Brown (incoming freshman), Liam Malmquist (incoming freshman), Brayden Morrison (incoming freshman), Zach Urdahl (incoming freshman).
Defensemen (10): Josh Ess (136), Tyler Inamoto (132), Mike Vorlicky (56), Jesper Peltonen (50), Anthony Kehrer (31), Luke LaMaster (14), Shay Donovan (12), Corson Ceulemans (incoming freshman), Daniel Laatsch (incoming freshman), Jacob Martin (incoming freshman).
Goaltenders (3): Jared Moe (19 at Minnesota), Cameron Rowe (16), Ben Garrity (0).
Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey recruiting tracker
TJ KOUFIS
Position: Forward
Hometown: Palatine, Ill.
2020-21 team: Johnstown (NAHL)
Date committed (age): July 6, 2016 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @TKoufis88
BEN HELGESON
Position: Forward
Hometown: Lake Elmo, Minn.
2020-21 team: St. Cloud (NAHL)
Date committed (age): Oct. 25, 2016 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @benhelgeson9
ISAAC NOVAK
Position: Forward
Hometown: Sussex
2020-21 team: Minnesota Magicians (NAHL)
Date committed (age): Dec. 13, 2016 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @IsaacNovak1
SHANE LAVELLE
Position: Forward
Hometown: Chaska, Minn.
2020-21 team: Spruce Grove (AJHL)
Date committed (age): May 21, 2017 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @shanelave21
CASEY ROEPKE
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Erin
2020-21 team: Amarillo (NAHL)
Date committed (age): May 30, 2017 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @Casey_Roepke
DANIEL LAATSCH
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Altoona
2020-21 team: Sioux City (USHL)
Date committed (age): Sept. 20, 2017 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @DanielLaatsch
CORSON CEULEMANS
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Beaumont, Alberta
2020-21 team: Brooks (AJHL)
Date committed (age): April 2, 2018 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @corson_4
NOAH GRANNAN
Position: Goaltender
Hometown: Germantown
2020-21 team: Sioux Falls (USHL)
Date committed (age): April 17, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
CADEN BROWN
Position: Forward
Hometown: St. Louis
2020-21 team: U.S. Under-18 Team (NTDP)
Date committed (age): May 28, 2018 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @cadenwbrown21
NICK PIERRE
Position: Forward
Hometown: Cottage Grove, Minn.
2020-21 team: Sioux City (USHL)
Date committed (age): June 6, 2018 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @nickpierre11
JOE PALODICHUK
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Cottage Grove, Minn.
2020-21 teams: MAP South Hockey (Elite League), Hill-Murray HS (Minn.), Bismarck (NAHL)
Date committed (age): Aug. 18, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @JoePalodichuk
GRAYDEN DAUL
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Glenview, Ill.
2020-21 team: Janesville (NAHL)
Date committed (age): Sept. 10, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
ETHAN MANN
Position: Forward
Hometown: Grafton
2020-21 teams: University School (Wis. HS), Team Wisconsin
Date committed (age): Sept. 14, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @Ethan_Mann11
LUKE LEVANDOWSKI
Position: Forward
Hometown: Rosemount, Minn.
2020-21 teams: Chicago (USHL), Rosemount (Minn. HS)
Date committed (age): Dec. 13, 2018 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @LukeLevy21
ZACH URDAHL
Position: Forward
Hometown: Eau Claire
2020-21 team: Lincoln (USHL)
Date committed (age): Dec. 21, 2018 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @ZUrdahl
BRETT MORAVEC
Position: Forward
Hometown: Airdrie, Alberta
2020-21 team: Calgary (AJHL)
Date committed (age): April 19, 2019 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
DYLAN GODBOUT
Position: Forward
Hometown: Woodbury, Minn.
2020-21 teams: TDS Transportation (Elite League), Hill-Murray (Minn. HS)
Date committed: April 30, 2019 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @dylan_godbout
REED KLUENDER
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: South St. Paul, Minn.
2020-21 team: South St. Paul (Minn. HS)
Date committed: May 10, 2019 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @ReedKluender
LIAM MALMQUIST
Position: Forward
Hometown: Edina, Minn.
2020-21 team: Penticton (BCHL)
Date committed: May 23, 2019 (18)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @Liam_Malmquist
ROBBY NEWTON
Position: Forward
Hometown: Whitefish Bay
2020-21 team: Sioux City (USHL), Janesville (NAHL)
Date committed: Oct. 30, 2019 (18)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @RobbyNewton13
JACK HORBACH
Position: Forward
Hometown: Naperville, Ill.
2020-21 team: Lincoln (USHL)
Date committed: Nov. 6, 2019 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
BRAYDEN MORRISON
Position: Forward
Hometown: Calgary, Alberta
2020-21 team: Okotoks (AJHL)
Date committed: Dec. 29, 2019 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @MoBrayden
JACOB MARTIN
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Eagle River
2020-21 team: U.S. Under-18 Team (NTDP)
Date committed: Aug. 1, 2020 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
TYSON JUGNAUTH
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Kelowna, British Columbia
2020-21 team: West Kelowna (BCHL)
Date committed: Aug. 14, 2020 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @JugnauthTyson
SHAWN RAMSEY
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Mississauga, Ontario
2020-21 team: TBD
Date committed: Aug. 22, 2020 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @shawnramsey04
AIDEN FINK
Position: Forward
Hometown: Calgary, Alberta
2020-21 team: Northern Alberta X-Treme (CSSHL)
Date committed: Aug. 22, 2020 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @aiden_fink
SAWYER SCHOLL
Position: Forward
Hometown: Medford
2020-21 team: Green Bay (USHL)
Date committed: Nov. 6, 2020 (18)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @sawyer_scholl
BOSTON BUCKBERGER
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
2020-21 team: Saskatoon Blazers (Sask. Midget AAA Hockey League)
Date committed: Jan. 15, 2021 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @BBucky22
OWEN MEHLENBACHER
Position: Forward
Hometown: Fort Erie, Ontario
2020-21 team: Muskegon (USHL)
Date committed: Feb. 15, 2021 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @mehlenbacher_37
CHARLIE STRAMEL
Position: Forward
Hometown: Rosemount, Minnesota
2020-21 teams: U.S. Under-17 Team, U.S. Under-18 Team (NTDP)
Date committed: May 9, 2021 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @charliestramel