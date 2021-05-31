Signed but not yet delivered: 2 Badgers men's hockey recruits pushed back to 2022

Injury derailed season

Grannan's father, Jeremy, declined to share information regarding the 19-year-old goaltender's health and plans for the 2021-22 season.

Murray said Grannan likely won't be ready to play when next season starts. Grannan last played on March 21 and missed Sioux Falls' last 11 games because of hip problems.

"He would look fine and then all of a sudden he said it was like a knife going into his hip," Murray said. "It was real unfortunate he had to end the season the way he did but I think he made the right call in getting his hips done. Hopefully he can move forward here and be the player that everybody hopes he can be."

Grannan was first eligible to join the Badgers last season but instead played in the USHL with Sioux Falls. He hasn't posted a save percentage over .900 in two years with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program or his 22 games with the junior team.

He was gaining confidence this season when the hip injuries surfaced, Murray said.