Short-handed Wisconsin women's hockey team gets swept at Ohio State, finishes 3rd in WCHA

Injuries have depleted an already thin University of Wisconsin women's hockey team, and more absences got heaped on in the final weekend of the regular season.

Starting goalie Kennedy Blair missed Saturday's finale at No. 2 Ohio State because of an upper-body injury. Her availability was called day to day with the Western Collegiate Hockey Association playoffs starting on Friday.

That put Cami Kronish into the biggest position of her four-year career with the Badgers, starting against a top-10 team for the first time on Saturday.

She held her own with 43 saves, but the Buckeyes made the opening 11 minutes of the second period a disaster for UW in a 2-1 Ohio State victory in Columbus, Ohio.

The Buckeyes outshot the Badgers 16-2 in that span and got two goals from Kenzie Hauswirth — her third and fourth of the season — to complete a series sweep.

"We were playing on our heels and we were in our defensive zone quite a bit," Badgers coach Mark Johnson said.

UW also had third-line right wing Sarah Wozniewicz go out injured during Saturday's game. She absorbed a check into the boards in the first period with her right arm; Hauswirth was penalized for body checking.

"That was a hit that we didn't need at this time," Johnson said.

Ohio State (25-6-0, 20-5-1-1 WCHA) had a 45-23 advantage in shots on goal for the game despite 19 Badgers shot blocks.

UW (23-6-4, 16-6-4-1) finished in third place in the WCHA, only the fourth time in 19 seasons coached by Johnson that the Badgers have been outside the top two. The last was 2007-08. UW also finished fourth in 2009-10 but Johnson was away coaching the U.S. Olympic team.

Since starting 2022 with a win and tie against then-No. 4 Quinnipiac to improve to 18-1-3, the Badgers are just 5-5-1.

They will play Bemidji State in a best-of-three WCHA playoff first-round series at LaBahn Arena starting Friday. UW won three of four games against the Beavers in the regular season but Hannah Hogenson held it to a 0-0 tie on Nov. 6.

The injury to Blair added to the depth troubles for UW, which started the season with 21 players — one fewer than can dress for a game. Forward Marianne Picard and defender Kendra Nealey were lost to season-ending knee injuries in the first half. Second-line left wing Maddi Wheeler was out for the series at Ohio State because of an injured left leg.

Kronish, a redshirt junior, played a full game for the Badgers for the first time on Jan. 31, winning 3-1 at St. Thomas. But playing the last-place Tommies was different than facing the top-ranked offense of the Buckeyes.

Still, she was solid even when the skaters in front of her allowed good chances.

"She kept us in the game," Johnson said. "I'm excited for that."

The Buckeyes got two past Kronish in the second period as UW's defensive-zone coverage faltered.

Sara Saekkinen beat UW defender Chayla Edwards to the puck behind the net, and Hauswirth beat center Brette Pettet to the net out of the corner for a pass in front.

The Badgers couldn't clear the puck from the front of the net 6½ minutes later and Hauswirth put away her second goal.

Daryl Watts scored with 2:24 left in the second period to cut the Badgers' deficit to one going to the third. Her 294th career point put her nine behind all-time NCAA women's hockey leader Meghan Agosta.

The 134th goal of her five-year career had her alone in fifth place on the NCAA goal-scoring chart.

Defender Nicole LaMantia generated UW's best chance to equalize in the third period, but Amanda Thiele (22 saves) denied her open try from the slot with 4:40 remaining.

