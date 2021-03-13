Short bench no trouble for Josh Ess, Badgers men's hockey defensemen

Injuries have caused the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team to include just two defensive pairs in their main playing rotation for the past three games.
The idea of getting back to the bench from a shift, resting for 30 to 45 seconds and hopping over the boards again sounds great to Badgers defenseman Josh Ess.
"You get into a nice rhythm fast," he said. "It's a lot of fun. You're dialed in. Not that you're not dialed in with six (defensemen) but it's just that much easier because it's so repetitive."
Playing roughly half of a game — the time fluctuates because of special teams situations — can be physically demanding on defensemen, but the Badgers haven't shown any ill effects lately. They've allowed only one goal in the past three games they've played without senior Tyler Inamoto and sophomore Mike Vorlicky.
No. 5 UW is optimistic it will have its full defensive corps available when it plays either No. 19 Notre Dame or Penn State in Monday's semifinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament in South Bend, Indiana.
A shifting lineup has been part of the drill for Ess in his senior season. He played with freshman Anthony Kehrer in the first phase of the season but switched to Vorlicky as a defensive partner after the team returned from the holiday break.
Ess and Ty Emberson were put together while Vorlicky and Inamoto were both out starting with a 7-0 victory against Ohio State on Feb. 27. That left the pairing of Kehrer and Jesper Peltonen intact.
Similar styles for the Badgers' six main defensemen — Luke LaMaster and Shay Donovan dressed for recent games to fill out the line chart but played sparingly — have made the changes go smoothly. UW's blue line corps had more of an offensive lean last season with K'Andre Miller and Wyatt Kalynuk, who are now in the NHL.
"We all can have offensive flashes but it's not like that's our game," Ess said. "I think our primary guys — all eight of us, really — we're all more defensive minded. I think that's a big thing that we all have in common. We all know what to expect from each other. It makes it easy to play with whoever we need to."
Ess showed promise but was raw when he came to UW as an 18-year-old out of Minnesota's Lakeville South High School in 2017. The middle years of his college career were somewhat nondescript — not always a bad thing for a defenseman — and left room for growth.
"He was really poised. That was a really great quality to have," Badgers coach Tony Granato said. "But sometimes it looked casual in the last couple of years. There's no casualness to his game now at all. It's intense and he's ready to battle and compete every night."
Ess didn't dispute Granato's assessment; he said he was too comfortable in some parts of previous seasons. Part of his senior-year focus has been on not settling for good enough.
"Not that I wasn't trying to do that back then, but it was almost as if I got to a point where I felt like I was playing good and I just tried to stay there instead of trying to keep elevating my game," Ess said. "I think that's where I'm at right now in realizing there's always room to get better."
Ess and the Badgers won't know their Monday opponent until after Sunday's 11 a.m. quarterfinal between Notre Dame and Penn State at Compton Family Ice Arena. Big Ten champion UW and second-place Minnesota are near locks to be selected for the NCAA tournament regardless of the conference playoff results and third-place Michigan is in good shape.
Notre Dame might have an outside chance at an at-large spot if it gets past Penn State but doesn't win the title and the automatic NCAA bid. Penn State, Ohio State and Michigan State all have just one loss left before their season is over.
UW was the last seed in the 2020 Big Ten playoffs and crashed out in the first round. It can be a different viewpoint from the top of the bracket.
"It gives us confidence to know we can go in there and win it all," Ess said. "I don't think you can take any game for granted, or (say) it's going to be easy, we're going in as the one seed. You have to take every game like you are that last seed or like you've got a chip on your shoulder. We still have a lot to prove and I think this weekend will be huge on that."
