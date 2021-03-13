Short bench no trouble for Josh Ess, Badgers men's hockey defensemen

Sunday's Big Ten quarterfinals

All games on Big Ten Network.

(4) Notre Dame vs. (5) Penn State, 11 a.m.: The Nittany Lions (9-11) have played their last four games against the Fighting Irish (14-12-2), with a month off in the middle because of COVID-19 issues. Notre Dame won three of the four meetings, including both last week. The Badgers (19-8-1) face the winner in the semifinals at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

(2) Minnesota vs. (7) Michigan State, 3 p.m.: The Gophers (20-6) outscored the Spartans (7-17-2) 16-6 in winning all four games.

(3) Michigan vs. (6) Ohio State, 7:30 p.m.: The Wolverines look to win four games against the Buckeyes (7-18-1) in a season for the first time since 1994-95.