Sophie Shirley is a two-time national champion with the University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team. Shirley enjoyed both championships, but the 2021 run was a bit more special because she got to do it alongside her sister, Grace Shirley.

The pair got to lift up the trophy together after a grueling 2-1 overtime win. It’s a moment they’ll cherish forever.

Sophie and Grace Shirley are playing their fourth season together. The pair are a year apart, but Sophie Shirley utilized an extra year of eligibility granted due to COVID-19.

“I think that especially being so far away from home, having that little piece of family with you here is huge,” Grace Shirley said. “I'm definitely a huge family-oriented person. So it just offers me a little sense of comfort, and I just understand her on kind of a different level than or I guess she also understands me in that way. So I'm really grateful for it.”

It was the pair's dream to go to the same school, Grace Shirley said, play together there and on the Canadian national team. It was a no-brainer to commit to the Badgers a year after her sister did.

There’s another set of siblings on the team, too. The Edwards sisters collected the first of what they hope is many memories together on and off the ice.

Freshman Laila Edwards scored her first collegiate goal when the Badgers bounced back against Penn State on Sept. 23. She was passed the puck and in one swipe of her stick she scored. The assist? It came from her older sister, senior Chayla Edwards.

Laila Edwards skated toward her sister, who jumped into her arms celebrating her younger sister’s accomplishment. It’s a moment neither will forget.

The Edwards sisters are three years apart. They haven’t spent much time together on the ice or off it, due to attending different boarding schools in different cities.

Chayla Edwards was already playing for the Badgers when Laila Edwards began her recruitment.

“Obviously, I would love to go to school with my sister,” Laila Edwards said. “But that wasn't the first priority when I was looking at schools. I think it's kind of a bonus, like Wisconsin has everything I was looking for in a university with athletics, and all that. Then my sister happens to go there, too, which is great.”

The Shirley sisters were stoked for the Edwards as they knew how great it’s been to have a sibling on the same team.

Sophie Shirley said having Grace Shirley around is like having her own personal support system. It helps that Grace Shirley isn’t afraid to tell her sister the good and the bad of what happens on the ice.

During games it isn’t uncommon for either sister to bump the other. It’s not a verbal interaction, but a physical bump on the arm to pick up the other if they had a bad shift on the ice or something else. Sophie Shirley said it gives her a burst of energy.

“She's like the one person on the team who can kind of put me in place and same goes for her too,” Sophie Shirley said. “I feel like we keep each other in line. We're comfortable doing that with each other.”

Coach Mark Johnson is no stranger to the sibling dynamic after playing with his younger brother Peter Johnson for the Badgers in the 1970s.

“I think the older ones, in our case with the sisters, it can be a real, I wouldn't want to call it a security blanket, but somebody they're more comfortable with,” Mark Johnson said. “Especially with our incoming freshmen, we've tried to connect them with one of our upperclassmen and use them as mentors. So whatever type of questions (they) have coming into the summer program or into the start of the season, they've got somebody that they can lean on. When that happens to be your older sister, generally, that's much more comfortable for that young player to get those questions answered.”

Laila Edwards and Chayla Edwards have been utilizing each other to better their individual games, much like the Shirley sisters.

Laila Edwards said having her sister around has been helpful in her transition to college. She receives compliments, constructive criticism and most importantly encouragement when she makes a mistake from Chayla Edwards.

Laila Edwards said it’s done wonders for her confidence, especially when she’s been able to start roasting her sister in the locker room — all in good fun, both sisters said.

It’d be easy to miss the fact that either sets of siblings are related. The only time they’re ever really near each other is if they happen to be sitting on the bench together.

Senior Jesse Compher hasn’t played with a sibling but she’s spent many hours watching her brother, Joseph Compher of the Colorado Avalanche, play.

“It's just fun to see how they interact in the locker room and how they support each other,” Compher said. “I was playing with Sophie Shirley, and I looked at her on the ice the other day. I was like, ‘Do you get nervous watching Grace a little bit?’ Because I know how it feels watching my brother on the ice.”

Compher said Sophie Shirley laughed and said she does a little bit, but having years of practice has gotten her used to it.

The Shirleys joked that they had to take some space apart after they spent two years living together. They’d spent a bit too much time with each other — but it doesn’t stop them from hanging out or leaning on each other when needed.

For the Edwards sisters, it poses as an opportunity to get to know each other better.

“It's kind of like two worlds colliding,” Chayla Edwards said. “Because here, I've kind of created not a different identity, but a new identity. I've been growing and changing. I'm different than who I was with my family when we were younger. She's seeing that and not that I mind, but it's just weird having her see who I’ve become.”

Redshirt senior Britta Curl said it’s normal for any team you play on to feel like a second family, adding actual family members heightens the experience.

“It's kind of just lots of fun,” Curl said. “Another aspect that you get to watch, kind of teasing them and watching them have a little sibling fights and it's cool. It reminds you that it’s more important than hockey. There's that family aspect to it.”