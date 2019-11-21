For Maddie Rolfes, confusion led to angst, then optimism and, finally, excitement.
The end result is that Rolfes will join her former University of Wisconsin women's hockey classmates in being feted at the White House on Friday for their 2019 NCAA championship.
But it's a long way from where Rolfes started.
Rolfes and last season's other seniors — Emily Clark, Sam Cogan, Mikaela Gardner, Annie Pankowski and Sophia Shaver — are getting back together to answer the White House invitation on behalf of the Badgers.
This season's team has a Western Collegiate Hockey Association game on Friday against St. Cloud State in Minnesota, so it wasn't feasible for it to make the trip to Washington, D.C.
It originally didn't seem that way, either, for Rolfes, who's playing in Sweden this season. So she was really confused when she got a text message from her mom a few weeks ago, reading: "I'll meet you in DC!"
Rolfes, a defenseman, has "grown into an adult" with the Badgers, who count her as a dependable member of the team.
"I had no idea what she was talking about," Rolfes said in an email conversation.
She got the rest of the details from her parents via FaceTime later in the day, and she said her heart sank.
"My initial reaction was that there was no way I'd be able to attend with the rest of the seniors," Rolfes said. "A 24-hour trip in the middle of my season in Sweden? No way."
Her parents, however, were persuasive in getting her to at least ask her coach at Leksands IF, Lars Stenmark, if it would be possible to get back to the U.S.
"He said, 'I'll never forgive myself if I know I stopped you from taking part in this once-in-a-lifetime experience,'" Rolfes said.
With the assistance of women's hockey program assistant Eric Steffen, Rolfes is due to meet up with her former Badgers teammates in Washington. She'll miss one Leksands game on Saturday but hopes to be back in the lineup Sunday after "a nice, eight-hour pregame nap on the flight home."
Find a way: The story behind the saying on the Wisconsin Badgers women's hockey NCAA championship rings
Before the Badgers open the 2019-20 season Friday at Lindenwood, they had one last weekend to celebrate last season's national championship.
Last year's seniors, some of their parents and Jackie Davenport, UW's director of community relations, are scheduled to represent the Badgers at NCAA National Champions Day at the White House on Friday. The event brings together NCAA champions from multiple sports.
Rolfes said that the invitation was initially met with hesitation by some of the group of players. Some invitations to the White House for championship sports teams during President Donald Trump's tenure have been declined by teams or individuals for scheduling and political reasons.
"But we all ended up deciding this isn't about who is in the office, what they believe politically, etc.," Rolfes said. "It is about reuniting with our friends and being honored for winning a national championship."
The Badgers women's hockey team has visited the White House before, but that was at a time of the year where it was more convenient for the entire group. In June 2007, after winning the second of their five national titles, the Badgers presented President George W. Bush with a No. 1 UW jersey with a "Bush" nameplate.
Last March, the Badgers defeated Minnesota 2-0 in Hamden, Connecticut, for the NCAA championship, their first since 2011.
After a summer of celebration, the seniors went in different directions. For Rolfes, getting back together with them for another chance to celebrate is worth the 4,000 miles of travel across the Atlantic.
"I can't wait to see my friends who have been spread out across the world for the last few months," she said.