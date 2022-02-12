Senior day belongs to Wisconsin's seniors, and Delaney Drake plays a starring role

Seniors drove a runaway victory for the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team on Saturday, including one who wasn't with the team when the season started in September.
Delaney Drake had foot surgery last offseason and wasn't sure it was going to be worth coming back for her fifth season with the Badgers.
Her two goals on the team's senior day and in her last home regular-season game made it very much worth it.
Seniors Drake, Daryl Watts and Grace Bowlby all had multiple points as the third-ranked Badgers rolled past Minnesota State 7-2 at LaBahn Arena.
They were part of a group of eight who were celebrated in a pregame ceremony. Drake, who rejoined the team in October after freshman Marianne Picard underwent season-ending knee surgery, scored as part of a four-goal second period and added a breakaway score in the third.
"It was really special," she said. "I've gone five years now with this group and so our class is all super close. And they can all say the same thing — we're all best friends. And it was great to experience that with them. Last year, we might not have gotten that because of COVID so it was great to have the fans in the building to celebrate with us."
Watts matched a season high with five points to give her 293 for her career. That's 10 away from tying the NCAA women's hockey record held by Mercyhurst's Meghan Agosta.
Watts had nine points in the series and has 12 in her last three games.
"My line especially, I feel like we're really clocked and it's a lot of fun to play right now," said Watts, who scored two goals in each game against the Mavericks. "And we're winning games so there's not much more you could ask for."
Makenna Webster, Watts and Drake scored to put the Badgers (23-4-4, 16-4-4-1 WCHA) ahead 3-0 but the Mavericks (12-17-1, 7-16-2-1) connected on two of their three second-period shots to cut UW's lead to one. Oregon native Brittyn Fleming and Kelsey King continued to do damage off the Minnesota State top line.
Watts' third point of the period, however, helped send UW to the intermission with a 4-2 lead. She found Casey O'Brien out front for a tap-in with 17.5 seconds left in the frame.
A second goal by Watts for a 7-2 lead was a highlight. She weaved through the defense up the middle, circled around the back of the net and tucked home a backhand inside the left post.
Bowlby, the UW captain, had three assists. Drake's scoring was the surprise; she had just one goal in limited playing time over her first 22 games and had scored twice in a game only once before in her collegiate career, in February 2020.
"For her to cap it off on a day like today and get a couple of goals, yeah, she's got a memory she'll take away for a long time," Badgers coach Mark Johnson said.
Drake was missing being part of the team when Johnson, short on forwards, offered her a chance to come back in October. That made it easier to walk back into the locker room.
"I mean, it's not very often you have Mark Johnson calling you on the phone asking you to come play another year," Drake said. "So it was kind of hard to say no at that point. It was really just a matter of getting my ducks in order and making sure I was able to play and it was an easy decision after that."
Meet the 2022 Olympic athletes with ties to Wisconsin
Kevin Bolger, cross country skiing
Wisconsin connection: The 28-year-old was born in Minocqua.
Kristen Campbell, women's hockey
Wisconsin connection: The 24-year-old Canadian goalie played for the Badgers from 2017 to 2020.
Alex Cavallini, women's hockey
Wisconsin connection: The 30-year-old U.S. goalie is a Delafield native and played for the Badgers from 2010 to 2014. This is her second Olympics; she won a gold medal in 2018.
Emily Clark, women's hockey
Wisconsin connection: The 26-year-old Canadian forward played for the Badgers from 2014 to 2017 and 2018 to 2019. This is her second Olympics; she won a silver medal in 2018.
Brianna Decker, women's hockey
Wisconsin connection: The 30-year-old U.S. forward is a Dousman native and played for the Badgers from 2009 to 2013. This is her third Olympics; she won a silver medal in 2014 and a gold in 2018.
Ann-Renée Desbiens, women's hockey
Wisconsin connection: The 27-year-old Canadian goalie played for the Badgers from 2013 to 2017. This is her second Olympics; she won a silver medal in 2018.
Becca Hamilton, women's curling
Wisconsin connection: The 31-year-old was born in Madison and lives in McFarland. This is her second Olympics. She competed with brother Matt in mixed doubles curling and on the U.S. women's team in 2018.
Matt Hamilton, men's curling
Wisconsin connection: The 32-year-old was born in Madison and lives in McFarland. This is his second Olympics; he won a gold medal with the U.S. men's team in 2018 and also competed with sister Becca in mixed doubles curling.
Caroline Harvey, women's hockey
Wisconsin connection: The 19-year-old U.S. defender signed to join the Badgers this season but delayed the start of her college career until next fall to be part of the Olympic team.
Anna Hoffmann, ski jumping
Wisconsin connection: The 21-year-old is a Madison native.
Deedra Irwin, biathlon
Wisconsin connection: The 29-year-old was born in Pulaski.
Amanda Kessel, women's hockey
Wisconsin connection: The 30-year-old U.S. forward is a Madison native. This is her third Olympics; she won a silver medal in 2014 and a gold in 2018.
Hilary Knight, women's hockey
Wisconsin connection: The 32-year-old U.S. forward played for the Badgers from 2007 to 2009 and 2010 to 2012. This is her fourth Olympics; she won silver medals in 2010 and 2014 and a gold in 2018.
Ben Loomis, Nordic combined
Wisconsin connection: The 23-year-old is an Eau Claire native who moved to Utah when he was 15.
Sarah Nurse, women's hockey
Wisconsin connection: The 27-year-old Canadian forward played for the Badgers from 2013 to 2017. This is her second Olympics; she won a silver medal in 2018.
Joanne Reid, biathlon
Wisconsin connection: The 29-year-old was born in Madison; her mother is 1980 speedskating Olympian Beth Heiden Reid. This is her second Olympics; she was part of the U.S. team that placed 13th in the women's relay in 2018.
Abby Roque, women's hockey
Wisconsin connection: The 24-year-old U.S. forward played for the Badgers from 2016 to 2020.
Nina Roth, women's curling
Wisconsin connection: The 33-year-old was born in Madison and lives in McFarland. This is her second Olympics; she was on the U.S. team in 2018.
Courtney Rummel, snowboarding
Wisconsin connection: The 18-year-old who competes in Snowboard Big Air and Snowboard Slopestyle is from West Bend.
Paul Schommer, biathlon
Wisconsin connection: The 29-year-old is an Appleton native who graduated from Kimberly High School in 2010.
John Shuster, men's curling
Wisconsin connection: The 39-year-old was born in Chisholm, Minnesota, but lives in Superior. This is his fifth Olympics; he won a bronze medal in 2006, finished 10th in 2010 and ninth in 2014, then won the gold in 2018.
Jordan Stolz, long track speedskating
Wisconsin connection: The 17-year-old who competes in the 500 meters and 1,000 meters was born in West Bend and lives in Kewaskum.
Ben Street, men's hockey
Wisconsin connection: The 34-year-old Canadian forward played for the Badgers from 2005 to 2010.
Blayre Turnbull, women's hockey
Wisconsin connection: The 28-year-old Canadian forward played for the Badgers from 2011 to 2015. This is her second Olympics; she won a silver medal in 2018.