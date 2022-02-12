Senior day belongs to Wisconsin's seniors, and Delaney Drake plays a starring role

Seniors drove a runaway victory for the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team on Saturday, including one who wasn't with the team when the season started in September.

Delaney Drake had foot surgery last offseason and wasn't sure it was going to be worth coming back for her fifth season with the Badgers.

Her two goals on the team's senior day and in her last home regular-season game made it very much worth it.

Seniors Drake, Daryl Watts and Grace Bowlby all had multiple points as the third-ranked Badgers rolled past Minnesota State 7-2 at LaBahn Arena.

They were part of a group of eight who were celebrated in a pregame ceremony. Drake, who rejoined the team in October after freshman Marianne Picard underwent season-ending knee surgery, scored as part of a four-goal second period and added a breakaway score in the third.

"It was really special," she said. "I've gone five years now with this group and so our class is all super close. And they can all say the same thing — we're all best friends. And it was great to experience that with them. Last year, we might not have gotten that because of COVID so it was great to have the fans in the building to celebrate with us."

Watts matched a season high with five points to give her 293 for her career. That's 10 away from tying the NCAA women's hockey record held by Mercyhurst's Meghan Agosta.

Watts had nine points in the series and has 12 in her last three games.

"My line especially, I feel like we're really clocked and it's a lot of fun to play right now," said Watts, who scored two goals in each game against the Mavericks. "And we're winning games so there's not much more you could ask for."

Makenna Webster, Watts and Drake scored to put the Badgers (23-4-4, 16-4-4-1 WCHA) ahead 3-0 but the Mavericks (12-17-1, 7-16-2-1) connected on two of their three second-period shots to cut UW's lead to one. Oregon native Brittyn Fleming and Kelsey King continued to do damage off the Minnesota State top line.

Watts' third point of the period, however, helped send UW to the intermission with a 4-2 lead. She found Casey O'Brien out front for a tap-in with 17.5 seconds left in the frame.

A second goal by Watts for a 7-2 lead was a highlight. She weaved through the defense up the middle, circled around the back of the net and tucked home a backhand inside the left post.

Bowlby, the UW captain, had three assists. Drake's scoring was the surprise; she had just one goal in limited playing time over her first 22 games and had scored twice in a game only once before in her collegiate career, in February 2020.

"For her to cap it off on a day like today and get a couple of goals, yeah, she's got a memory she'll take away for a long time," Badgers coach Mark Johnson said.

Drake was missing being part of the team when Johnson, short on forwards, offered her a chance to come back in October. That made it easier to walk back into the locker room.

"I mean, it's not very often you have Mark Johnson calling you on the phone asking you to come play another year," Drake said. "So it was kind of hard to say no at that point. It was really just a matter of getting my ducks in order and making sure I was able to play and it was an easy decision after that."

