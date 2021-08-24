See the goal that gave former Badgers stars Hilary Knight, Brianna Decker records at the World Championship

Two former University of Wisconsin women's hockey teammates took over records in the United States' blowout victory against Russia on Tuesday at the Women's World Championship.
Hilary Knight became the tournament's all-time leading goal-scorer with a second-period goal where she cut through two defenders.
Goal number 45 for Hilary Knight! The most in Women's Worlds history. pic.twitter.com/7Hofx29nZn— TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 24, 2021
Knight has 45 goals in 11 years of World Championship games, one score better than former U.S. captain Cammi Granato.
"It's really a magical moment and a dream come true," Knight said. "I hope the next girl looking up is going to shatter that record because that's what it's all about."
The puck with which Knight scored her record-breaking goal also has some significance to former UW forward Brianna Decker. Her assist on Knight's goal made her the all-time U.S. assists leader in World Championship play.
Decker's 39th assist had her pass Jenny Potter and Krissy Wendell.
Knight also tied Granato for the U.S. record of 78 points at worlds.
Badgers forward Britta Curl scored her first World Championship goal as the U.S. defeated Russia 6-0 to improve to 3-0 in the tournament. Next up is a showdown with Canada on Thursday.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
