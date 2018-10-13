Faced with major challenges twice Saturday afternoon, the second-ranked University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team responded well.
Freshman Britta Curl’s power-play goal, a redirection of an Annie Pankowski shot with 7:08 remaining in the third period, broke a tie in the 4-2 victory over No. 4 Minnesota Duluth at LaBahn Arena.
The Badgers had answers for the Bulldogs scoring twice in the second period to equalize and for the loss of top-line center Emily Clark, who was injured in the game’s first 90 seconds and needed help to limp off with a left leg injury.
“I’m really proud of the way this team responded,” Pankowski said. “A big player like ‘Clarky’ goes down, and it feels like we didn’t skip a beat.”
Badgers coach Mark Johnson, who tied Harvard’s Katey Stone atop the all-time NCAA women’s hockey coaching victories list at 464, said Clark will be re-evaluated today. She appeared to fall backward over Duluth wing Anna Klein after contact at the Bulldogs’ blue line.
Curl took Clark’s place on the power play, which was stagnant until Pankowski teed up a slap shot from the right point. Curl got a touch of it with her stick off the ice, sending it past Bulldogs goalie Maddie Rooney (40 saves).
“The coaches were really stressing just getting pucks to the net,” Curl said. “Either it was going to be a rebound or a tip or something. So we just tried to get bodies in front of her eyes, and it worked out.”
Abby Roque scored on another power play later in the third period to provide a cushion as the Badgers extended their unbeaten string in WCHA openers to nine years (8-0-1).
After UW took a 2-0 lead in the opening period on goals by Presley Norby and Pankowski directly off zone entries, the Bulldogs responded.
UW missed chances to extend the lead in the second period on redirection attempts by Caitlin Schneider and Norby that went wide of open portions of the net. Those misfires cost the Badgers when UMD got goals from linemates Klein and Gabbie Hughes in the middle frame to equalize.
The Badgers outshot the Bulldogs 20-2 in the decisive third period.
“I just told them at the start of the third period, here’s a good challenge for us,” Johnson said. “It’s a 20-minute hockey game; how are we going to respond? I wanted to keep the pace up as much as we could.”
Minnesota Duluth 0 2 0 — 2
Wisconsin 2 0 2 — 4
First period: W — Norby 2 (Bowlby, Buchbinder), 3:54; Pankowski 3 (Gardner, Steffen), 13:24. Penalties: Elmes, M, 11:10; Rogge, M, 17:36.
Second period: M — Klein 2 (Hughes, Houston), 9:08; Hughes 3 (Klein), 14:31. Penalty: Pankowski, W, 16:31.
Third period: W — Curl 2 (Pankowski, LaMantia), 12:52 (pp); Roque 4 (Cogan, Shirley), 15:56 (pp). Penalties: Cogan, W, 8:03; Elmes, M, 8:03; Linser, M, 11:23; Skinner, M, 14:53; Elmes, M, 18:23.
Saves: M (Rooney 8-14-18) 40; W (Campbell 3-9-2) 14. Power plays: M 0-for-1; W 2-for-5. Att. — 2,273.