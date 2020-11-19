Second-period stumble costs Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team in loss to No. 6 Michigan

Artificial crowd noise was pumped through the speakers to keep the building from being largely silent.

"As far as fans go, I block that out anyway so it's not a huge difference to me besides a little bit of noise in the tenser parts of the game," senior defenseman Josh Ess said.

In completing a season-opening road sweep of Notre Dame last Saturday, the Badgers quickly pulled out of what could have been a tailspin after allowing goals. On Thursday, the outcome was different.

In a tone-changing segment of the second period, Michigan (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) outworked the Badgers (2-1, 2-1) on one goal, made a pretty play on the second and used a defensive lapse on the third.

UW generated 31 of the 51 shot attempts in the middle frame but the Wolverines hit the net on three of their final four.

"They were just getting pucks to the net and good line rushes and we were getting caught in the neutral zone," Ess said. "They got a little bit of momentum and kept flowing after that."

Michael Pastujov outbattled UW forward Jack Gorniak atop the crease to get his stick on his own rebound and tie the game at 1-1 with the first of his two goals.

