Second line has been first-rate for Wisconsin Badgers women's hockey team

Brette Pettet has a theory on the importance of timing in developing chemistry with forward line combinations, particularly hers with the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team.
"This is when things start to come together — or they don't," she said. "And I think for our line, it really has."
It's more than just a good connection between three players, although with Pettet, Alexis Mauermann and Britta Curl, that hasn't hurt matters since they were combined four weeks into the season.
It's holding each other accountable in all areas of the ice, Pettet said.
"I think we've done a good job just staying consistent," said Pettet, who centers the second line for the top-ranked Badgers. "In the (defensive) zone, I think we've really improved over the past few weeks."
The result last week was that the Mauermann-Pettet-Curl combination was UW's most consistent line in a championship-winning pair of performances at the Battle at the Burgh tournament near Pittsburgh, coach Mark Johnson said.
Going back farther, the trio has produced timely goals in each of the past two series and at least one even-strength score in eight of the last nine games.
"Sometimes it takes three players playing together for a period of time, and then all of a sudden things click in," Johnson said. "So I'm encouraged by what I saw (last) weekend, and hopefully we'll see some of the same this weekend."
UW plays its first Western Collegiate Hockey Association series in five weeks Friday and Saturday at Bemidji State.
Mauermann scored the go-ahead goal with 1:15 remaining in a 4-3 victory over No. 10 Minnesota Duluth on Dec. 6. After the team's three-week break, Pettet put UW ahead for good in the third period of last Saturday's victory over Robert Morris. Curl added a goal in Sunday's championship game victory over No. 3 Northeastern.
You have free articles remaining.
They have played on the same line for 15 of the last 16 games — Johnson split them up for a Nov. 16 game against Minnesota State — and have found their role, Curl said.
"We're dirty players," she said, using dirty in the hockey badge-of-honor sense and not intimating that they're cheap-shot artists. "We like to get in the corners. So we found our identity, and that helped us be a little bit more successful."
That's a different style than what Curl used to score 22 goals as a freshman last season while playing with Abby Roque and Sophie Shirley. Curl, a left-hander, also is skating on her off wing while Mauermann plays on the left side but has made it work.
The chemistry with Mauermann, a senior, and junior Pettet goes back a few years. They played together at Shattuck-St. Mary's, winning national championships in 2013 and 2014.
Curl has fit in this season so much that when she earned her 50th career point last Sunday, the linemates posed for a postgame photo with each taking a bite of the puck.
"We're all kind of the same person," Mauermann said. "That definitely works on the ice. We've had a lot of fun."
The Badgers (20-1-1, 10-1-1-0 WCHA) take a 10-game winning streak into the series against Bemidji State (12-9-1, 6-6-0-0), which was the last team to defeat UW last season. The Beavers won 2-1 at home on Feb. 1; the Badgers went 12-0-2 the rest of the way en route to the NCAA championship.
UW players indicated this week that last season's loss in Bemidji is still fresh in their minds.
"I think it's good to be aware that this is a team that can beat us," Curl said. "It's difficult to go to Bemidji and get two wins. I think we need to obviously be thinking about that.
"But we know what type of team we are. The past few games, I think we have a lot of momentum so we need to trust ourselves, too."
Slap shots
Badgers senior captain Mekenzie Steffen was named WCHA Defenseman of the Week on Tuesday for recording three assists last weekend against Robert Morris and Northeastern. ... UW will host an open skate at Vilas Park on Jan. 15. Admission for the event, which runs from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., is free.