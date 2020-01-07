Second line has been first-rate for Wisconsin Badgers women's hockey team

Brette Pettet has a theory on the importance of timing in developing chemistry with forward line combinations, particularly hers with the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team.

"This is when things start to come together — or they don't," she said. "And I think for our line, it really has."

It's more than just a good connection between three players, although with Pettet, Alexis Mauermann and Britta Curl, that hasn't hurt matters since they were combined four weeks into the season.

It's holding each other accountable in all areas of the ice, Pettet said.

"I think we've done a good job just staying consistent," said Pettet, who centers the second line for the top-ranked Badgers. "In the (defensive) zone, I think we've really improved over the past few weeks."

The result last week was that the Mauermann-Pettet-Curl combination was UW's most consistent line in a championship-winning pair of performances at the Battle at the Burgh tournament near Pittsburgh, coach Mark Johnson said.

Going back farther, the trio has produced timely goals in each of the past two series and at least one even-strength score in eight of the last nine games.