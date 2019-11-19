Even though sales of season ticket packages fell for the second straight season, announced attendance at the first six University of Wisconsin men's hockey home games has been better than in any of the last eight years.
UW has a general public season ticket base of 2,507 for the first game of a series (down 4.7% from last season) and 4,054 for the second game (down 3.6%).
For the student section, which is sold as a full season, the count is 1,846, up 4.3% over the previous year.
Together with suites and club seats, the season sales totals are 5,033 for the Face-Off Series (the first game of regular-season series) and 6,580 for the Slap Shot Series (the second game) at the 15,359-seat Kohl Center.
General public season tickets cost $220 or $240, depending on the package, plus a $25 processing fee per account. Some sections require a $25 or $50 minimum contribution per seat.
Student season tickets cost $120 plus a $20 processing fee.
Through six games, UW is averaging an announced attendance of 10,580 for two games each against Minnesota Duluth, Clarkson and Notre Dame. Last season's average after games against Boston College, Michigan Tech and Minnesota was 9,271.
The last time the Badgers had a better average home attendance through six games was 2011-12.
Season ticket sales figures are included in the interactive graphic below.