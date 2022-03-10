Season high for blocked shots key in Wisconsin getting past Clarkson in NCAA tournament opener

BOSTON — The shot that sealed the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team's passage to the second round of the NCAA tournament was, fittingly, set up by a block.

Brette Pettet got the 25th and final block Thursday night with her hand, leading to an empty-net goal by Delaney Drake seconds later.

"It happened to be me on that one but there was a lot of other blocks that same shift and the whole game," Pettet said. "I think we did a really good job with that."

The Badgers' 3-1 victory against Clarkson in the opener of the Boston regional was a tight struggle that came down to the final minute. UW made just enough plays to get into Saturday's regional final against host Northeastern.

Many of those plays were the season-high 25 shot blocks and 30 saves by Kennedy Blair.

"Every game you want to do the little things right, and part of the little things is blocking shots," said UW defender and captain Grace Bowlby, who shared the team lead with five blocks. "I think we blocked so many because we did a great job not only pushing them to the outside but getting in shooting lanes and taking away options."

Maddi Wheeler helped the Badgers overcome a tentative start by scoring late in the first period. Daryl Watts extended the lead in the second period and UW held on late with a key 5-on-3 penalty kill.

Blair made four saves during that 1:12 span in the second half of the final period to keep the Badgers' lead at two.

"The whole game, she was huge for us," Bowlby said of Blair. "She stopped some huge plays that helped us keep the momentum."

That two-player Clarkson advantage was a key moment in a game where the Golden Knights (22-12-3) couldn't take advantage after an aggressive start and UW (26-7-4) couldn't pull away after going ahead.

"I think they did a good job with their sticks," Clarkson center Caitlin Lonergan said. "I think that's the only thing you really can do on a 5-on-3. I think they got their sticks in good lanes. It's something we definitely wish we could probably do over and have another opportunity with."

Clarkson lost a fifth straight game for the first time in its 19-year program history. It pulled within a goal with 2:01 remaining and an extra attacker on the ice after Blair came out for a poke check on Florence Lessard, leaving space for Nicole Gosling to slap a shot through a pack of bodies.

The Knights pulled Amanda Zeglen again 30 seconds later and Blair made a save on Olivia Hanson. Pettet blocked a shot with her glove and Bowlby got the puck out of the zone, where Drake scored into an empty net with 18.1 seconds remaining.

UW extended its perfect all-time record in Massachusetts to 9-0. It'll be put to the test against Northeastern on Saturday in a rematch of last season's national championship game won in overtime by the Badgers.

Clarkson listed regular starter Michelle Pasiechnyk first among goalies on its line chart but she wasn't ready to return from an injury, coach Matt DesRosiers said, and didn't dress for the game.

Zeglen, a former Ohio State goalie, started for only the fourth time this season. The Badgers didn't test her much early but took the lead late in the first period.

Wheeler made a nice move up the right wing around Clarkson forward Gabrielle David and found room between Zeglen and the right post for her 12th goal of the season.

"It came at a good time," Badgers coach Mark Johnson said.

That's because two-time defending NCAA champion UW looked nervous early and the Knights pounced. Blair was key in keeping the game at 0-0; she made a glove save on a Brooke McQuigge shot from the left side on a 2-on-1 rush.

UW's power play struck for only the second time in the last eight games in the second period. Nicole LaMantia threaded a perfect pass from the top of the left circle diagonally through Clarkson penalty killers to Watts near the net on the right side.

Watts scored for the fourth time in as many career games at Matthews Arena; her first three came as a Boston College player from 2017 to 2019.

UW was called for a season-high eight penalties and faced five Clarkson power plays. The Knights outshot the Badgers 31-25 and had 70 shot attempts to 41.

The Badgers' performance wasn't the prettiest but it got the job done.

"At this time of the year, it's just making sure the little things are done right," Pettet said. "Whether it was blocking shots or getting the puck in deep, we found ways to celebrate those things and that just gets the energy going."

