Search for 'something fresh' drives change on Wisconsin Badgers women's hockey top lines

After 23 games and one period, the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team's vaunted top line was no more.
But Badgers coach Mark Johnson, who had entertained the idea of making changes for a few weeks, didn't make a big deal about it in the locker room in the first intermission of a Jan. 11 game at Bemidji State.
As the team was heading back onto the ice, Johnson told center Brette Pettet that she was going to swap spots with Abby Roque. Pettet let Roque know just ahead of the second-period faceoff.
"We didn't even know until we were going out, which, honestly, I think is a good thing," Pettet said. "Because sometimes if he switches it up in the middle of the game and you have time to think about it, you're like, 'How am I going to play different with this line?'"
With 43 even-strength goals in those first 23-plus games, no line in women's college hockey had been as productive as the UW trio of senior center Roque, junior left wing Daryl Watts and sophomore right wing Sophie Shirley.
Roque's line, however, was outscored 2-0 in the first period at Bemidji State, and it may have been as good a time as any to move pieces around the chess board.
"Sometimes you're just looking for something new, something fresh," Johnson said.
No. 1 UW has continued the new look for the top two lines since, carrying into its penultimate road series of the season, at Minnesota State on Friday and Saturday.
Since that intermission in Bemidji, the Badgers have used Pettet between Watts and Shirley. Roque moved to the line with senior left wing Alexis Mauermann and sophomore right wing Britta Curl.
"We were struggling offensively there, and things were getting stagnant," Roque said. "And I think switching some things can help give us a refresh and let us reset and go out and do it again, start a different kind of mojo, see if you can click with other people."
Before the change, the Badgers had three of the nation's top four even-strength scorers on the same line. And Roque was a national-best plus-31 despite being minus-2 after the first period in Bemidji.
In the four games since that 3-2 loss to Bemidji State, Roque scored a hat trick in a 5-4 overtime victory against Minnesota on Jan. 24 and added a three-point game last Sunday against St. Cloud State.
She wasn't happy that her line also was on the ice for three Gophers goals in the overtime game, but the group had a better outcome in a 3-0 victory over Minnesota the next day.
"We didn't score, but we didn't get scored on," Roque said. "I think that was a positive outlook for us."
Playing with Mauermann and Curl brings a different style for Roque, just as Pettet had to make adjustments with Watts and Shirley.
"I think with Sophie and Daryl, it's a lot more about the prettier plays," Roque said. "They're both very high-skilled players, can make some really special passes. With Britta and Alexis, we're all very strong players. We can work it low, we can work for a shift and just have the puck the whole time, cycling it."
Even though the Badgers didn't win the Jan. 11 game in Bemidji in which he made the change, Johnson saw enough good things to keep the groups together.
There also was a factor of keeping the opponent on its toes, he said. The longer a line is together, the more intel the opposing team has to form a plan to contain it.
"And for players, sometimes if you play with somebody for a long period of time and I get something fresh, it creates some excitement," Johnson said.
In a two-game sweep of overmatched St. Cloud State last weekend, Shirley and Watts combined for four even-strength goals, while Roque and Curl each had one.
Shirley said the change presented the players a reason for reflection.
"I think once he did that, everyone started playing their game and it went good," she said.
Regardless of whether it was intended that way, the move has made for some renewed focus for the Badgers' top six forwards.
"When he shuffles the lines around, it motivates you to make sure that you're not being content with where you are and make sure that you're going hard every shift," Pettet said.