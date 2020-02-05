Search for 'something fresh' drives change on Wisconsin Badgers women's hockey top lines

After 23 games and one period, the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team's vaunted top line was no more.

But Badgers coach Mark Johnson, who had entertained the idea of making changes for a few weeks, didn't make a big deal about it in the locker room in the first intermission of a Jan. 11 game at Bemidji State.

As the team was heading back onto the ice, Johnson told center Brette Pettet that she was going to swap spots with Abby Roque. Pettet let Roque know just ahead of the second-period faceoff.

"We didn't even know until we were going out, which, honestly, I think is a good thing," Pettet said. "Because sometimes if he switches it up in the middle of the game and you have time to think about it, you're like, 'How am I going to play different with this line?'"

With 43 even-strength goals in those first 23-plus games, no line in women's college hockey had been as productive as the UW trio of senior center Roque, junior left wing Daryl Watts and sophomore right wing Sophie Shirley.

Roque's line, however, was outscored 2-0 in the first period at Bemidji State, and it may have been as good a time as any to move pieces around the chess board.

"Sometimes you're just looking for something new, something fresh," Johnson said.