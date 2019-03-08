STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Sean Dhooghe couldn’t remember the specifics about his last hat trick other than it was probably in youth hockey.
What the University of Wisconsin forward accomplished Friday night at Pegula Ice Arena will be a little more memorable.
Dhooghe scored his third goal of the game with 1:50 remaining to break a tie and give the Badgers a 4-3 victory over No. 18 Penn State in Game 1 of a best-of-three Big Ten Conference quarterfinal series.
Quite a way to open the playoffs and extend UW’s winning streak to a season-high four games.
“It was intense,” Dhooghe said. “It came down to the end, but we weren’t going to change our game at all, and it worked out.”
Penn State scored twice in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit before Dhooghe snuck a shot from the left side between Nittany Lions goaltender Peyton Jones and the near post.
It sealed the first Badgers hat trick since Jan. 10, 2014, by Michael Mersch and the first in the postseason since March 25, 2006, by Joe Pavelski in the NCAA regionals.
“Without Sean tonight, I don’t know where a lot of our offense is coming from,” said Tarek Baker, who put the Badgers ahead 1-0 in the first period. “That’s what we need around playoff time, guys to step up like that.”
The Badgers became the first team to win a game on the road in the Big Ten playoffs. All nine games last season were won by the home team; postseason games were at neutral sites before that.
UW will try to advance to the semifinals in Game 2 tonight. If Penn State forces a deciding third game, that would be Sunday.
UW has that cushion because it was able to weather a heavy challenge by the Nittany Lions in the third period.
Defenseman Paul DeNaples scored from close range 3:43 into the frame, and Alex Limoges scored his second goal of the night four minutes later to tie things.
Penn State kept up the pressure, but Badgers goaltender Daniel Lebedeff kept things even.
“Daniel made some big saves,” Badgers coach Tony Granato said. “You need your goalie to make some big saves for you. I think that’s what settled us down.”
Lebedeff, who finished with 37 saves, was playing behind a depleted defense because captain Peter Tischke left the game in the first period with what appeared to be a lower-body injury. His status for tonight is unknown.
UW (14-16-5) played most of the rest of the game with four defensemen, occasionally giving Jesper Peltonen a shift but sticking with the core players: Wyatt Kalynuk, Ty Emberson, Josh Ess and Tyler Inamoto.
“I think they were great today,” Lebedeff said. “They communicated with me perfectly and blocked a lot of shots, played simple.”
Penn State (19-14-2) doesn’t have much hope for an at-large NCAA tournament bid so, like UW, its season is on the line.
“Wisconsin deserved to win it because they played better,” Nittany Lions coach Guy Gadowsky said. “They made a lot less mistakes than we did.”
Penn State’s Evan Barratt slammed Kalynuk into the boards from behind at the final horn, drawing a major and game misconduct for the Nittany Lions center. Kalynuk got up slowly from the hit.
The incident raised the temperature between the teams, with Granato getting a bench minor and UW volunteer assistant coach Brad Winchester getting a game misconduct.
“I don’t think anybody liked that hit,” Granato said.
UW’s four-game winning streak is its second-longest in the past five seasons. Only a five-game run in January and February 2017 beats it.
Dhooghe provided the dramatics for the second straight Friday; he capped a two-goal game with an overtime score against Michigan a week earlier.
On Friday, he put the Badgers ahead 2-0 with a first-period score that was just UW’s third power-play goal in the past 14 games.
After Limoges’ first goal, Dhooghe scored on a rebound in the second period to make it 3-1.
The sophomore has gone through goal droughts this season — scoring twice over a 12-game span and going 11 games without a tally. But the bounces have been going his way of late; six shots have gone in over his past six games.
“It’s a roller coaster,” Dhooghe said. “I’ve been up and down, I feel like. Consistency is one thing that I really want to work on this year. Coming into the playoffs, it’s a new season so I’m going to try to stay consistent throughout the whole thing.”
Wisconsin 2 1 1 — 4
Penn State 1 0 2 — 3
First period: W — Baker 7, 11:07; S. Dhooghe 13 (Kalynuk, Weissbach), 17:12 (pp). P — Limoges 18 (Folkes, Hults), 18:20. Penalty: Barratt, P, 16:32.
Second period: W — S. Dhooghe 14 (Zimmer, Baker), 7:28. Penalties: Caufield, W, 1:45; Limoges, P, 5:23; Stevens, P, 9:54; Ahcan, W, 9:54; Malone, W, 13:45; Inamoto, W, 18:20; Malone, W, 19:32.
Third period: P — DeNaples 2 (Folkes, Barratt), 3:43; Limoges 19 (Barratt, Folkes), 7:48 (pp). W — S. Dhooghe 15 (Ahcan, Malone), 18:10. Penalties: Baker, W, 7:22; Inamoto, W, 19:30; Barratt, P (major, game misconduct), 20:00; Emberson, W, 20:00; Bench, W, 20:00; Bench, W (game misconduct), 20:00.
Saves: W (Lebedeff 11-14-12) 37; P (Jones 9-16-13) 38. Power plays: W 1-for-2; P 1-for-6. Att. — 3,381.