Sean Dhooghe enters NCAA transfer portal after 3 seasons with Badgers men's hockey team

A year after leading the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team in scoring, Sean Dhooghe is looking for somewhere else to play his final season of eligibility.
Dhooghe has entered the NCAA's transfer portal, a source confirmed Wednesday. USCHO's Mark Divver first reported the move.
Being listed in the transfer portal indicates to other schools that a player is interested in moving on. A player can withdraw and return to the original school if that school agrees, according to the NCAA.
Dhooghe led the Badgers with 15 goals and tied for the top spot with 26 points as a sophomore in 2018-19. But he finished this season watching from the sidelines, initially because of a left-knee injury and then because of a decision to leave him out of the lineup.
Dhooghe was hurt on a knee-on-knee hit at center ice in the third period of a Feb. 8 game at Michigan. He missed games the next two weeks but was set to return on the final weekend of the regular season at Ohio State.
You have free articles remaining.
Badgers coaches didn't get him into the lineup, however, in those games. Despite coach Tony Granato saying before the Big Ten quarterfinal series against the Buckeyes that Dhooghe was "going to play" because "we need him," the junior also sat out those games.
Dhooghe, an alternate captain, finished with five goals and 14 points in 28 games this season.
In January, he called the season "a roller coaster" from a personal perspective. The Badgers also were in the midst of their third straight losing campaign, which ended March 7 with a 14-20-2 record.
The shortest player in Division I men's hockey at 5-foot-3, Dhooghe was known for his scrappiness during his time at UW.
"He's 5-3, he thinks he's 6-3 and he plays like he's 7-3," Granato said in describing Dhooghe this season.
Dhooghe declined an interview request. His brother, Jason, who also has been a Badgers forward for the last three years, is not known to be in the transfer portal.
With Sean Dhooghe transferring, left wing Max Zimmer completing his eligibility and center Alex Turcotte signing with the Los Angeles Kings after his freshman season, the Badgers have lost three forwards.
They have three forwards signed to join the team next season: Mathieu De Saint Phalle, who led the United States Hockey League in scoring this season with the Chicago Steel; Eau Claire's Sam Stange from the Sioux Falls Stampede; and Liam Malmquist from Penticton in the British Columbia Hockey League.