Sean Dhooghe enters NCAA transfer portal after 3 seasons with Badgers men's hockey team

A year after leading the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team in scoring, Sean Dhooghe is looking for somewhere else to play his final season of eligibility.

Dhooghe has entered the NCAA's transfer portal, a source confirmed Wednesday. USCHO's Mark Divver first reported the move.

Being listed in the transfer portal indicates to other schools that a player is interested in moving on. A player can withdraw and return to the original school if that school agrees, according to the NCAA.

Dhooghe led the Badgers with 15 goals and tied for the top spot with 26 points as a sophomore in 2018-19. But he finished this season watching from the sidelines, initially because of a left-knee injury and then because of a decision to leave him out of the lineup.

Dhooghe was hurt on a knee-on-knee hit at center ice in the third period of a Feb. 8 game at Michigan. He missed games the next two weeks but was set to return on the final weekend of the regular season at Ohio State.

