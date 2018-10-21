CANTON, N.Y. — It took Sean Dhooghe 39 collegiate games to record his first two-goal outing for the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team.
Doing so once apparently opened the door for another.
Dhooghe scored twice for the second straight game, giving him five goals in the past three outings, and the 15th-ranked Badgers routed St. Lawrence 7-1 on Saturday.
UW outshot the Saints 46-21 and got 20 saves from Daniel Lebedeff, a freshman who made his first collegiate start.
Dhooghe put the Badgers ahead 3-0 in the second period and scored a power-play goal for a 5-1 lead in the third.
Four games into the season, the sophomore is already one goal off his total of six from his 36-game freshman season.
“Last year, we saw signs of it,” UW coach Tony Granato said. “This year, his confidence and his conditioning, what he’s put into it, he’s had a great start of the year. He’s a competitor. Offensively, he’s on a roll.”
The Badgers (3-1) scored three power-play goals in the third period to run away from the Saints (1-3). UW had only one goal on the man advantage entering Saturday.
Lebedeff got the start after junior Jack Berry played in the first three games. After UW took a 3-0 lead, Lebedeff denied Bo Hanson with his blocker on a breakaway.
“They had some power-play chances, they had some breakaways and semi-breakaways,” Granato said. “He looked big and strong and solid. He played a very strong game.”
UW chased St. Lawrence starting goalie Arthur Brey (21 saves) with three goals in the opening 30:35.
Freshman Roman Ahcan notched his first collegiate score in the first period when he snapped a shot between the goalie and the near post from the left circle.
Wyatt Kalynuk and Dhooghe scored 2:22 apart in the second period to stretch UW’s lead to 3-0.
Seamus Malone added a power-play goal for the Badgers in the third period. St. Lawrence’s Michael Ederer answered 26 seconds later to end Lebedeff’s shutout bid.
Dhooghe, Will Johnson and K’Andre Miller scored later in the third for UW.
Wisconsin 1 2 4 — 7
St. Lawrence 0 0 1 — 1
First period: W — Ahcan 1 (Ess), 6:56. Penalties: Stevens, S, 6:56; Bench, W, 12:19; Malone, W, 15:04.
Second period: W — Kalynuk 3 (Weissbach, Malone), 8:13; S. Dhooghe 4 (Emberson), 10:35. Penalties: Gleekel, S, 2:37; Clarke, S, 6:10; White, S, 9:15; Mersch, W, 9:15; Suthers, S, 14:56; Inamoto, W, 14:56.
Third period: W — Malone 1 (Johnson, Weissbach), 4:03 (pp). S — Ederer 1 (Risteau, Gleekel), 4:29. W — S. Dhooghe 5 (Zimmer, Baker), 10:19 (pp); Johnson 2, 14:37; Miller 2 (Caufield, Ahcan), 16:35 (pp). Penalties: Mersch, W, :06; Stevens, S, 3:42; Zimmer, W, 6:35; McGeen, S, 9:32; Clarke, S, 10:25; Suthers, S, 15:41; Clarke, S, 19:25; Garvey, S, 19:25; Tischke, W, 19:25.
Saves: W (Lebedeff 5-9-6) 20; S (Brey 11-10-x, Mannella x-6-12) 39. Power plays: W 3-for-8; S 0-for-4. Att. — 1,511.