Scoring woes continue as Badgers lose Big Ten opener to No. 2 Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jared Moe wasn't willing to say the result was unjust for him.
University of Wisconsin men's hockey coach Tony Granato was ready to give his goaltender the benefit of the doubt.
"I thought Jared Moe gave us a chance to stay in the game," Granato said.
With as difficult as scoring has become for the Badgers, Moe could have had the game of his life and it might not have been enough.
UW was held to one goal or fewer for the fifth time in seven games in Michigan's 3-0 victory Thursday to open the Big Ten Conference schedule at Yost Ice Arena.
Moe tied a career high with 38 saves, some of them exceptional, but got no offensive support. The latter part of that statement is becoming the dominant theme of the opening month of the Badgers' season.
The problem in scoring two goals total in a pair of losses at St. Cloud State last week was not getting enough chances near the net. The Badgers solved that to a degree on Thursday but weren't able to solve sophomore Erik Portillo, who made 28 saves for his first collegiate shutout.
Badgers winger Roman Ahcan had five of his team-high eight shots on goal from the quality scoring area in front of the net. UW had six other chances from that zone or the immediate vicinity.
"We made it tough on the goalie; we just weren't getting the bounces or we weren't getting the shots to the net," Ahcan said. "I think we've got to emphasize that more again tomorrow and throughout the next weeks."
UW has scored just three goals in a four-game span for the first time since the woeful 2014-15 season, when the Badgers produced the only other five times such a stretch has occurred in the team's 59-year modern era.
"We've got to find a way to score, we've got to find a way to produce offense and we've got to find a way to dig our nose in and battle," Ahcan said. "And if we don't do the third thing, we want to want to win battles and 50/50 pucks, we're going to have a long season."
What's it going to take for the Badgers to break their scoring drought?
"We're going to have to find ways to finish," Granato said. "We're going to have to find ways to get more pucks to the net to give us those chances that we got tonight. That was the good part. I remember three point-blank ones where we got it to the net."
The Badgers also had a Liam Malmquist breakaway in the second period that Portillo saved with Michigan holding a 1-0 lead. Mathieu De St. Phalle's shot on a 2-on-1 rush up the right side hit the goaltender but got behind him, only to glance off the right post.
UW (2-5, 0-1 Big Ten) had nine shots on goal on four power plays but fell to 1-for-24 this season. It also needed two Moe saves on Garrett Van Wyhe short-handed breakaways to keep the game close.
Moe has recorded 38 saves in both of his starts at Michigan. The other was a 3-1 victory for Minnesota on Nov. 9, 2019.
It was a hard-luck loss on Thursday after the Wolverines (6-1, 1-0) beat him with shots after two good passing plays and on a try by NHL No. 1 draft pick Owen Power that bounced in off Badgers defenseman Josh Ess.
"It's just how it works sometimes," he said. "There's just nights like that where we're not getting the bounces going our way. They're getting some off a skate going in. I wouldn't say it's unfair."
Moe saved his best of 17 first-period stops for last. He slid to his left to turn away Luke Morgan's rebound try in the final minutes of the frame to keep the game goalless.
"He gave us a chance to win this game," Ahcan said. "We've got to be better for him in the end."
With three straight losses and a stagnant offense, the frustration is building early for UW. Granato cautioned the team not to try to do more to make up for what's done; he wants the players to stay within themselves.
"You've just got to learn that these are growing pains and that we've got to learn from our mistakes and start to improve throughout the weeks," Ahcan said. "That's what's going to take our game together to the next level. The growing pains suck but in the end of the day you've got to learn from your mistakes."
Badgers by position: Learn more about the 2021-22 Wisconsin men's hockey team

FORWARDS
This is the area where the Badgers have the most to prove. The players who produced most of last season’s scoring production are gone. There are no quick answers to questions on who’ll step up their production.
Veterans Tarek Baker, Roman Ahcan and Brock Caufield are set to start the season as the top line and in power play roles. Keep an eye on the big-bodied trio of Carson Bantle, Dominick Mersch and Ryder Donovan to see if they provide some physicality to create offensive chances.
A handful of options are on the table to join Baker and Owen Lindmark as centers and finding the right mix there — freshmen Liam Malmquist and Caden Brown, sophomore Sam Stange and senior Mersch are getting reps at the position — is important.
Breakout potential
Mathieu De St. Phalle should get more of a chance to show his offensive instincts this season after playing more of a defensive role as a freshman, when he posted only two goals and eight points in 31 games.
The number
18 — Times last season a Badgers forward scored two goals or more, most in the nation. Only five, however, were by players returning this season: two by Ahcan and one each by Lindmark, Stange and Donovan.

DEFENSEMEN
Having Tyler Inamoto and Josh Ess return for a fifth season was the difference between UW needing to replace half of its six-player defensive corps and only one member. And adding first-round NHL draft pick Corson Ceulemans makes the high-end potential at the position that much greater.
Some of the 10 defensemen on the roster don’t project to have a big part in games this season, but the Badgers brought in freshmen Daniel Laatsch and Jake Martin and they should get a chance to play as they develop.
The top pairing of Inamoto and Ceulemans offers an interesting dynamic. In Inamoto, the Badgers have a 22-year-old veteran whose strength is as an at-home defender. Ceulemans’ game leans toward offense, and he’ll be a power play fixture.
Breakout potential
Anthony Kehrer put an injury-and-illness-laden start to 2020 behind him to have a quietly impressive first season with UW. Further growth will make his game harder to miss.
The number
431 — Games of NCAA experience among seven players returning from last season's team. Ess and Inamoto lead the way with 136 and 132, respectively.

GOALIES
Cameron Rowe helped get the Badgers out of the goaltending doldrums with an impressive 2020-21 season, and he’s expected to get the first chance to start this season. Rowe was part of a successful platoon with Robbie Beydoun down the stretch, something that sorely was needed to push UW forward.
Rowe said he played his best when his mental outlook was to have fun with the opportunities. That frame of mind will be important in the sophomore matching or bettering the .933 save percentage from his first college season.
Breakout potential
The entrance via transfer of former Minnesota goalie Jared Moe adds some intrigue to the position. Moe, a Winnipeg sixth-round draft pick in 2018, started only 14 games in two seasons with the Gophers.
The number
5 — Shutouts recorded by the Badgers last season, the most since 2012-13. The last with more was 2006-07, when Brian Elliott and Shane Connelly combined for eight.