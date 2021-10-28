Scoring woes continue as Badgers lose Big Ten opener to No. 2 Michigan

"We made it tough on the goalie; we just weren't getting the bounces or we weren't getting the shots to the net," Ahcan said. "I think we've got to emphasize that more again tomorrow and throughout the next weeks."

UW has scored just three goals in a four-game span for the first time since the woeful 2014-15 season, when the Badgers produced the only other five times such a stretch has occurred in the team's 59-year modern era.

"We've got to find a way to score, we've got to find a way to produce offense and we've got to find a way to dig our nose in and battle," Ahcan said. "And if we don't do the third thing, we want to want to win battles and 50/50 pucks, we're going to have a long season."

What's it going to take for the Badgers to break their scoring drought?

"We're going to have to find ways to finish," Granato said. "We're going to have to find ways to get more pucks to the net to give us those chances that we got tonight. That was the good part. I remember three point-blank ones where we got it to the net."

The Badgers also had a Liam Malmquist breakaway in the second period that Portillo saved with Michigan holding a 1-0 lead. Mathieu De St. Phalle's shot on a 2-on-1 rush up the right side hit the goaltender but got behind him, only to glance off the right post.