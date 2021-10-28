 Skip to main content
Scoring woes continue as Badgers lose Big Ten opener to No. 2 Michigan
UW MEN’S HOCKEY

Scoring woes continue as Badgers lose Big Ten opener to No. 2 Michigan

Badgers vs. Michigan

Michigan's Kent Johnson protects the puck against Badgers defenseman Jake Martin, right, and center Tarek Baker in Thursday's game.

 JONATHAN KNIGHT, MICHIGAN ATHLETICS

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jared Moe wasn't willing to say the result was unjust for him.

University of Wisconsin men's hockey coach Tony Granato was ready to give his goaltender the benefit of the doubt.

"I thought Jared Moe gave us a chance to stay in the game," Granato said.

With as difficult as scoring has become for the Badgers, Moe could have had the game of his life and it might not have been enough.

UW was held to one goal or fewer for the fifth time in seven games in Michigan's 3-0 victory Thursday to open the Big Ten Conference schedule at Yost Ice Arena.

Moe tied a career high with 38 saves, some of them exceptional, but got no offensive support. The latter part of that statement is becoming the dominant theme of the opening month of the Badgers' season.

The problem in scoring two goals total in a pair of losses at St. Cloud State last week was not getting enough chances near the net. The Badgers solved that to a degree on Thursday but weren't able to solve sophomore Erik Portillo, who made 28 saves for his first collegiate shutout.

Badgers winger Roman Ahcan had five of his team-high eight shots on goal from the quality scoring area in front of the net. UW had six other chances from that zone or the immediate vicinity.

"We made it tough on the goalie; we just weren't getting the bounces or we weren't getting the shots to the net," Ahcan said. "I think we've got to emphasize that more again tomorrow and throughout the next weeks."

UW has scored just three goals in a four-game span for the first time since the woeful 2014-15 season, when the Badgers produced the only other five times such a stretch has occurred in the team's 59-year modern era.

"We've got to find a way to score, we've got to find a way to produce offense and we've got to find a way to dig our nose in and battle," Ahcan said. "And if we don't do the third thing, we want to want to win battles and 50/50 pucks, we're going to have a long season."

What's it going to take for the Badgers to break their scoring drought?

"We're going to have to find ways to finish," Granato said. "We're going to have to find ways to get more pucks to the net to give us those chances that we got tonight. That was the good part. I remember three point-blank ones where we got it to the net."

The Badgers also had a Liam Malmquist breakaway in the second period that Portillo saved with Michigan holding a 1-0 lead. Mathieu De St. Phalle's shot on a 2-on-1 rush up the right side hit the goaltender but got behind him, only to glance off the right post.

UW (2-5, 0-1 Big Ten) had nine shots on goal on four power plays but fell to 1-for-24 this season. It also needed two Moe saves on Garrett Van Wyhe short-handed breakaways to keep the game close.

Moe has recorded 38 saves in both of his starts at Michigan. The other was a 3-1 victory for Minnesota on Nov. 9, 2019.

It was a hard-luck loss on Thursday after the Wolverines (6-1, 1-0) beat him with shots after two good passing plays and on a try by NHL No. 1 draft pick Owen Power that bounced in off Badgers defenseman Josh Ess.

"It's just how it works sometimes," he said. "There's just nights like that where we're not getting the bounces going our way. They're getting some off a skate going in. I wouldn't say it's unfair."

Moe saved his best of 17 first-period stops for last. He slid to his left to turn away Luke Morgan's rebound try in the final minutes of the frame to keep the game goalless.

"He gave us a chance to win this game," Ahcan said. "We've got to be better for him in the end."

With three straight losses and a stagnant offense, the frustration is building early for UW. Granato cautioned the team not to try to do more to make up for what's done; he wants the players to stay within themselves.

"You've just got to learn that these are growing pains and that we've got to learn from our mistakes and start to improve throughout the weeks," Ahcan said. "That's what's going to take our game together to the next level. The growing pains suck but in the end of the day you've got to learn from your mistakes."

uw hockey mug 10-28

Moe
