Scoring droughts end in Wisconsin women's hockey team's rout of St. Thomas

Nicole LaMantia scored UW's third goal in a span of 4:08.
University of Wisconsin women's hockey goaltender Kennedy Blair talks the first games against St. Thomas on Saturday and Sunday and how recovery is important for her during the season.
Wheeler put the Badgers (14-0-1, 8-0-3-0 WCHA) ahead of the Tommies (4-8-1, 2-8-0-1) just 2:41 into the game by depositing a rebound from the left of the net. She made it 6-1 in the third period after a puck drifted to her at the right of the cage.
It was Wheeler's second two-goal game of the season; the other was the Sept. 24 opener. The sophomore never before had a game for the Badgers with more than two points.
She collected her fourth late in the third when she fed Shirley for a tap-in. It was Shirley's first goal since Oct. 9, breaking a collegiate career-long nine-game drought.
Photos: No. 1 Badgers women's hockey team defeats No. 2 Ohio State in overtime
Wisconsin defenseman Nicole LaMantia (21) celebrates her game winning goal in overtime with Wisconsin forward Sophie Shirley (9). The University of Wisconsin hosted the Ohio State in Women's Ice Hockey at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Wisconsin won 2-1 in overtime. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Wisconsin defenseman Nicole LaMantia (21) celebrates her game winning goal in overtime with Wisconsin teammates. The University of Wisconsin hosted the Ohio State in Women's Ice Hockey at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Wisconsin won 2-1 in overtime. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Wisconsin forward Casey O'Brien (26) and Wisconsin defenseman Nicole LaMantia (21) celebrates LaMantia's game winning goal in overtime. The University of Wisconsin hosted the Ohio State in Women's Ice Hockey at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Wisconsin won 2-1 in overtime. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Wisconsin defenseman Nicole LaMantia (21) celebrates her game winning goal in overtime with Wisconsin teammates. 3The University of Wisconsin hosted the Ohio State in Women's Ice Hockey at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Wisconsin won 2-1 in overtime. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Ohio St. goaltender Andrea Braendli (20) blocks the shot of Wisconsin forward Sophie Shirley (9) in the 2nd period. The University of Wisconsin hosted the Ohio State in Women's Ice Hockey at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Wisconsin defenseman Grace Bowlby (13) and Ohio St. forward Liz Schepers (21) fight for control of the puck in the 2nd period. The University of Wisconsin hosted the Ohio State in Women's Ice Hockey at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Wisconsin forward Casey O'Brien (26) skates towards the goal in the 2nd period. The University of Wisconsin hosted the Ohio State in Women's Ice Hockey at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Wisconsin forward Casey O'Brien (26) during the 2nd period. The University of Wisconsin hosted the Ohio State in Women's Ice Hockey at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Wisconsin forward Sarah Wozniewicz (23) looks to pass during the 2nd period. The University of Wisconsin hosted the Ohio State in Women's Ice Hockey at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Wisconsin forward Brette Pettet (20) and Ohio St. forward Kenzie Hauswirth (11) fight for control of the puck in the 1st period. The University of Wisconsin hosted the Ohio State in Women's Ice Hockey at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Wisconsin forward Sarah Wozniewicz (23) and Ohio St. defenseman Sophie Jaques (18) during the 2nd period. The University of Wisconsin hosted the Ohio State in Women's Ice Hockey at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Wisconsin forward Maddi Wheeler (28) races down the ice in the 2nd period. The University of Wisconsin hosted the Ohio State in Women's Ice Hockey at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Wisconsin forward Sophie Shirley (9) was not able to shoot the puck past Ohio St. goaltender Andrea Braendli (20) in the 1st period. The University of Wisconsin hosted the Ohio State in Women's Ice Hockey at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Wisconsin Badgers Head Coach Mark Johnson during a break in action in the 3rd quarter. 5 The University of Wisconsin hosted the Ohio State in Women's Ice Hockey at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Wisconsin won 2-1 in overtime. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Ohio St. defenseman Emily Curlett (26) and Wisconsin defenseman Grace Bowlby (13) fight for the puck in the 3rd period. The University of Wisconsin hosted the Ohio State in Women's Ice Hockey at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Wisconsin won 2-1 in overtime. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Wisconsin goaltender Kennedy Blair (29) and Wisconsin defenseman Grace Bowlby (13) block a shot in the 3rd period. The University of Wisconsin hosted the Ohio State in Women's Ice Hockey at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Wisconsin won 2-1 in overtime. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Wisconsin goaltender Kennedy Blair (29) blocks a shot in the 3rd quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted the Ohio State in Women's Ice Hockey at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Wisconsin won 2-1 in overtime. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Wisconsin goaltender Kennedy Blair (29) blocks a shot during the 3rd quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted the Ohio State in Women's Ice Hockey at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Wisconsin won 2-1 in overtime. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Wisconsin forward Makenna Webster (8) is blocked into Ohio St. goaltender Andrea Braendli (20) in the 3rd period. The University of Wisconsin hosted the Ohio State in Women's Ice Hockey at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Wisconsin won 2-1 in overtime. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
