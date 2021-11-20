 Skip to main content
Scoring droughts end in Wisconsin women's hockey team's rout of St. Thomas
UW WOMEN'S HOCKEY

Scoring droughts end in Wisconsin women's hockey team's rout of St. Thomas

It was a day for University of Wisconsin women's hockey players to end goal-scoring droughts.

Maddi Wheeler scored twice, while Brette Pettet and Sophie Shirley also broke out in the No. 1 Badgers' comfortable 7-1 victory against St. Thomas on Saturday in Mendota Heights, Minnesota.

Pettet scored for the first time in 13 games while Shirley got her first in 10. Wheeler netted her first in seven contests as the Badgers outshot the Tommies 40-13.

Makenna Webster had a goal and three assists and linemate Casey O'Brien recorded three points on a goal and two assists.

UW had little trouble in its first meeting with the Tommies. The former Division III team elevated its programs to Division I this season and joined the Western Collegiate Hockey Association.

A four-goal second period gave the Badgers breathing room to extend their season-opening unbeaten streak to 15 games.

Pettet started it with a sharp-angle shot from the left of the net that banked in off the pads of St. Thomas goaltender Alexa Dobchuk. Pettet hadn't scored since the first series of the season against Lindenwood in September.

Webster delivered a cross-ice pass for a O'Brien goal, then Webster kept the puck herself on a 2-on-1 for a short-side high shot that gave the Badgers a 4-0 lead.

Nicole LaMantia scored UW's third goal in a span of 4:08.

University of Wisconsin women's hockey goaltender Kennedy Blair talks the first games against St. Thomas on Saturday and Sunday and how recovery is important for her during the season.

Wheeler put the Badgers (14-0-1, 8-0-3-0 WCHA) ahead of the Tommies (4-8-1, 2-8-0-1) just 2:41 into the game by depositing a rebound from the left of the net. She made it 6-1 in the third period after a puck drifted to her at the right of the cage.

It was Wheeler's second two-goal game of the season; the other was the Sept. 24 opener. The sophomore never before had a game for the Badgers with more than two points.

She collected her fourth late in the third when she fed Shirley for a tap-in. It was Shirley's first goal since Oct. 9, breaking a collegiate career-long nine-game drought.

