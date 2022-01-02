Scoring depth, penalty kill help Wisconsin women's hockey finish series with tie against Quinnipiac

Coach Mark Johnson swapped players on the top two forward lines but it was a third-line skater who produced the only goal for the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team.
Freshman Sarah Wozniewicz was the top-ranked Badgers' best forward in Johnson's eyes a day earlier and she continued that level of play with a second-period goal against No. 4 Quinnipiac on Sunday.
The Bobcats' Maddy Samoskevich, however, also scored in the second period to force a 1-1 tie, only the second time the Badgers have tied a non-conference game at LaBahn Arena in 28 tries.
Wozniewicz skated to the slot from the left side and scored with a shot through traffic just more than two minutes into the middle frame. She had two primary assists in Saturday's 5-2 Badgers victory.
"Any time you can add depth to your scoring, that's going to help you down the stretch," Johnson said. "Woz has played really well. She got a nice goal tonight, probably could have had a couple more. She's not a rookie anymore. She's got 22 games under her belt and seems to be playing with a lot of confidence."
UW had left wings Daryl Watts and Maddi Wheeler change lines before Sunday's game after first giving Watts some time Saturday with top scorers Casey O'Brien and Makenna Webster.
Webster had a game-high nine shots on goal and Watts generated seven but O'Brien, the nation's leading goal-scorer with 21, didn't attempt a shot.
Watts had three shots saved by Quinnipiac's Corinne Schroeder (41 saves) and Webster two as part of a 9-1 surge in shots on goal by the Badgers over the first 2:13 of 3-on-3 overtime.
But UW's momentum stopped when Watts was called for cross-checking the Bobcats' Zoe Boyd halfway through the extra session. UW killed a penalty for the fourth time in the game with three blocks by Grace Bowlby, one by Nicole LaMantia and one save from Kennedy Blair.
UW blocked 19 shots for the game.
"If I can't see it, I would rather have the D block it and I think we're getting better at it each and every game," said Blair, who made 27 saves. "I know sometimes it's something that we need to do better at, and I think every game we're growing as a defensive corps."
Saturday's victory and Sunday's tie meant the Badgers (18-1-3) emerged from the series atop the PairWise Rankings that determine at-large teams and seeding for the NCAA tournament. The Bobcats (15-2-3) entered the series in first, just ahead of UW.
Quinnipiac did manage to end UW's run of 22 consecutive non-conference home victories. The last time the Badgers failed to win a non-WCHA regular-season game at LaBahn was Jan. 24, 2015, a 1-1 tie against Clarkson.
Including games at the Kohl Center, the Badgers' home before LaBahn Arena opened in 2012, they're 34-0-3 in non-conference home games since a 3-1 loss to Robert Morris on Nov. 6, 2009.
The Bobcats avoided a loss for the first time in eight games against the Badgers. Samoskevich brought them even with 1:26 remaining in the second period by poking home a loose puck in the crease as Blair was trying to cover it.
Wozniewicz said the biggest takeaway for the Badgers was that they needed to finish their chances.
"We had so many shots on net but we just need to get them in the net actually," she said.
The Badgers had to kill two penalties in quick succession in the first period after Bowlby was called for holding and Sophie Shirley jumped onto the ice too early when replacing her after the first penalty expired.
Quinnipiac attempted 14 shots and got eight on goal but Blair stopped everything that got to her. She fought off Taylor House's shot from the slot during the first penalty and a rebound try by Nina Steigauf.
The Badgers finished non-conference play 5-0-1 by emerging without a loss against the Bobcats.
"It's a good way to start the second half," Johnson said. "Now we just have to continue to build and get stronger as we move forward into January and February."
