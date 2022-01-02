Scoring depth, penalty kill help Wisconsin women's hockey finish series with tie against Quinnipiac

Including games at the Kohl Center, the Badgers' home before LaBahn Arena opened in 2012, they're 34-0-3 in non-conference home games since a 3-1 loss to Robert Morris on Nov. 6, 2009.

The Bobcats avoided a loss for the first time in eight games against the Badgers. Samoskevich brought them even with 1:26 remaining in the second period by poking home a loose puck in the crease as Blair was trying to cover it.

Wozniewicz said the biggest takeaway for the Badgers was that they needed to finish their chances.

"We had so many shots on net but we just need to get them in the net actually," she said.

The Badgers had to kill two penalties in quick succession in the first period after Bowlby was called for holding and Sophie Shirley jumped onto the ice too early when replacing her after the first penalty expired.

Quinnipiac attempted 14 shots and got eight on goal but Blair stopped everything that got to her. She fought off Taylor House's shot from the slot during the first penalty and a rebound try by Nina Steigauf.

The Badgers finished non-conference play 5-0-1 by emerging without a loss against the Bobcats.