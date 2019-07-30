One of the players who committed to the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team in the first months of the Tony Granato coaching era in 2016 has changed his plans.
Instead of playing another season of junior hockey, forward Sam Stevens has signed with Boston University for the 2019-20 season.
Stevens, who helped the Sioux Falls Stampede to the United States Hockey League championship last season, decommitted on Monday and announced his new commitment later that evening. BU followed with confirmation of his signing.
He originally committed to the Badgers in August 2016, when he was 16 and playing for Shattuck St. Mary's prep school in Minnesota.
He's among four players who didn't end up with UW after making a nonbinding oral pledge that summer. Twin defensemen Christian and Cole Krygier went to Michigan State, and forward Sampo Ranta landed at Minnesota.
The Badgers still have five other committed forwards born in 1999 or 2000 who are waiting for a chance to join the team: Ben Almquist, Josh Bohlin, Matt De St. Phalle, Ben Helgeson and Liam Malmquist.
Stevens played two seasons in the USHL for three teams — Chicago, Des Moines and Sioux City.