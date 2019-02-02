Senior Sam Cogan staked the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team to a two-goal lead over Bemidji State after coming alive in the second period.
After going scoreless in the first period, top-ranked UW posted a 4-0 shutout Saturday afternoon to split a two-game set in Bemidji, Minnesota.
Cogan opened the scoring for the Badgers (24-4-0, 14-4-0-0 Western Collegiate Hockey Association) off a pass from freshman Sophie Shirley in the opening minute of the second period.
The lead grew to 2-0 after Cogan scored her second goal off a feed from senior Emily Clark at the 8:39 mark in the second.
"Once we got the first goal it just relaxed everybody and we started to play as we normally do," UW coach Mark Johnson said of the Badgers' success in the second period.
The Beavers (10-16-2, 7-9-2-0) failed to get on the board after handing the Badgers a 2-1 loss Friday.
Freshman Britta Curl slid the puck past Bemidji State goalie Kerigan Dowhy to put UW ahead 3-0 at the 12:56 mark in the second.
Senior Maddie Rolfes added the final goal in the third by launching the puck the length of the ice for an empty-netter.
Badgers goalie Kristen Campbell shut down the Beavers, who had 15 shots on goal.
Cogan said UW responded well to Friday's loss.
"I think there was a lot more energy today in the room and on the bench, that was a big thing," Cogan said. "We also came more prepared. In the first game we came out thinking that because we're Wisconsin we're going to win automatically which is not true. We need to work for it and that's what changed in the second game."