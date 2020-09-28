 Skip to main content
Ryan McDonagh becomes 15th Badgers alumnus to win Stanley Cup as a player
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Ryan McDonagh becomes 15th Badgers alumnus to win Stanley Cup as a player

Stanley Cup Stars Lightning Hockey

Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh, right, checks Stars forward Andrew Cogliano on Monday.

 JASON FRANSON, THE CANADIAN PRESS VIA AP

By virtue of having an entry on both sides of the Stanley Cup Final, the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team was assured of adding a 15th name to its list of alumni who have played on a Cup winner.

On Monday, it was decided: Defenseman Ryan McDonagh of the Tampa Bay Lightning will have his name etched on the NHL's championship trophy.

McDonagh and the Lightning defeated Dallas 2-0, winning the series against former Badgers center Joe Pavelski and the Stars four games to two.

Before Monday, the last new entry to the Badgers' Cup-winners club was in 2016, when Justin Schultz won the first of two straight titles with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Here's the list of former Badgers players who were on Stanley Cup-winning teams:

Badgers men's hockey alumni who have won the Stanley Cup as an NHL player

Player Year Team
Wayne Thomas 1973 Montreal
Brian Engblom 1977 Montreal
Brian Engblom 1978 Montreal
Brian Engblom 1979 Montreal
Chris Chelios 1986 Montreal
Dave Maley 1986 Montreal
Gary Suter 1989 Calgary
Paul Stanton 1991 Pittsburgh
Paul Stanton 1992 Pittsburgh
Sean Hill 1993 Montreal
Mike Richter 1994 New York Rangers
Bruce Driver 1995 New Jersey
Brian Rafalski 2000 New Jersey
Steve Reinprecht 2001 Colorado
Chris Chelios 2002 Detroit
Brian Rafalski 2003 New Jersey
Chris Chelios 2008 Detroit
Brian Rafalski 2008 Detroit
Adam Burish 2010 Chicago
Davis Drewiske 2012 Los Angeles
Justin Schultz 2016 Pittsburgh
Justin Schultz 2017 Pittsburgh
Ryan McDonagh 2020 Tampa Bay

Two others connected to UW also have their names on the Cup. Former Badgers coach Bob Johnson led the Penguins to the 1991 title. He died during the 1991-92 season but he was honored for both the 1991 and 1992 championships.

Dave McNab, who was a Badgers goalie from 1973 to 1978, was Anaheim's assistant general manager during its 2007 championship season.

McDonagh played for UW from 2007 to 2010. He was a key member of the last Badgers team to play in the men's Frozen Four, in 2010.

His matchup against Pavelski in the final — and they did go head-to-head in front of the Lightning net — made it the ninth time former Badgers players were on each team in the NHL's championship series. (One of those, in 1989, had Gary Suter on the victorious Calgary Flames against Chris Chelios' Montreal Canadiens although Suter was injured and didn't play in the final.)

A Plover native who helped the Badgers win the 2006 NCAA title in his second and final collegiate season, Pavelski became the all-time leading NHL playoff goal-scorer among U.S.-born players with the tying goal in the third period of the Stars' double-overtime victory Saturday. He broke a tie with Joe Mullen with his 61st career playoff goal and 13th this year.

