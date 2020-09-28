Ryan McDonagh becomes 15th Badgers alumnus to win Stanley Cup as a player

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

By virtue of having an entry on both sides of the Stanley Cup Final, the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team was assured of adding a 15th name to its list of alumni who have played on a Cup winner.

On Monday, it was decided: Defenseman Ryan McDonagh of the Tampa Bay Lightning will have his name etched on the NHL's championship trophy.

McDonagh and the Lightning defeated Dallas 2-0, winning the series against former Badgers center Joe Pavelski and the Stars four games to two.

Before Monday, the last new entry to the Badgers' Cup-winners club was in 2016, when Justin Schultz won the first of two straight titles with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Here's the list of former Badgers players who were on Stanley Cup-winning teams:

Two others connected to UW also have their names on the Cup. Former Badgers coach Bob Johnson led the Penguins to the 1991 title. He died during the 1991-92 season but he was honored for both the 1991 and 1992 championships.

Dave McNab, who was a Badgers goalie from 1973 to 1978, was Anaheim's assistant general manager during its 2007 championship season.