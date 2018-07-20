The effort to change the overtime format in NCAA hockey has again run into a roadblock.
A month after voting to remove 3-on-3 overtimes and shootouts from the rule book to produce a single overtime format for all conferences, the NCAA Men's and Women's Ice Hockey Rules Committee on Wednesday changed course.
Conferences again will be allowed to use 3-on-3 play and/or shootouts for the purpose of awarding extra standings points in tie games if neither team scores in a five-minute, 5-on-5 session. The option now applies only to league games, however.
In June, the committee took those alternatives away in the every-two-years reshaping of the rule book, setting off outcry from some of the leagues that have used the alternative formats.
Members of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference and Western Collegiate Hockey Association — both of which have employed the 3-on-3 option — were among the most vocal in asking the committee to reconsider in an official NCAA comment period, calling the change to allow only 5-on-5 overtime a step backward for the game.
"The process has always allowed for reconsideration," rules committee chair and Hockey East commissioner Joe Bertagna said in a statement. "The membership was given the chance to comment after our initial work was made public. The committee had the benefit of time to consider all ramifications of its work. In short, the system worked."
The leagues that are home to the University of Wisconsin men's and women's teams were impacted. In both the Big Ten Conference and the WCHA women's league, games have gone to a shootout if still tied after the 5-on-5 overtime to determine the winner of an extra point.
Early indications after the change was announced Thursday were that the Big Ten will examine the overtime options for next season and that the WCHA women's league will keep the shootout format it has used in the past.
The change of direction from the committee marked the second straight rule change cycle that the group had to backtrack from its initial plan.
In 2016, the rule-making body yanked a proposal to change overtime to 4-on-4 play because of negative reaction from coaches.
Changes to overtime formats for college hockey often get bogged down in discussions about how results will be weighed by formulas that determine the at-large teams for the NCAA tournaments.
Leagues at other levels of junior and pro hockey don't allow games to end in ties, but they also don't have computer rankings to worry about, only standings.
Bertagna said in January that the committee felt a mandate to emerge from this offseason with one overtime system to be used in all leagues.
That's what the committee came up with by returning to only 5-on-5 overtime, but the solution didn't last long.