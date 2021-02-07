Rout at Mariucci: Largest victory ever at Minnesota puts Badgers men's hockey team in first place

MINNEAPOLIS — In the nearly 15 years since the last time the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team held first place to itself in February or later, there had been a few of these kind of opportunities.

Four years ago, in fact, the Badgers had a chance to pull ahead of Minnesota in the Big Ten standings by completing a road sweep of their archrival. It didn’t happen that day.

It happened Saturday. And it was no contest.

No. 11 UW is alone atop the conference standings after completing its first series sweep at 3M Arena at Mariucci in 12 years with an emphatic 8-1 victory against the second-ranked Golden Gophers.

Roman Ahcan and Ty Emberson scored twice and were two of five Badgers players with multiple points. As has become customary lately, Dylan Holloway and Cole Caufield were in that club; it was the seventh straight game for both with at least two points.

“It feels awesome,” Ahcan said of going to the top of the table. “Guys are hot right now.”

Said Emberson: “That was a satisfying win. It was a very good team win to come into Mariucci and display what we’ve been working on all year.”