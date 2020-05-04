Roman Ahcan wins Badgers men's hockey MVP, 7th Man awards for 2019-20 season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Roman Ahcan was named the most valuable player for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team's 2019-20 season on Monday.

The sophomore wing, who started his collegiate career as a fourth-line grinder, was second on the team with 14 goals and led the Badgers in plus/minus at plus-7.

Ahcan was the second player to win both the team's Spike Carlson/Chris Chelios MVP honor and the WHA-TV Jim Santulli 7th-Man Award in the same season. The other was wing Ted Pearson in 1983-94.

"He played the game the right way," UW coach Tony Granato said of Ahcan's season. "Every game he plays, every time he practices, his intensity, his competitiveness, his production, his team spirit — he's one of those players who had one of those years where he deserved an MVP award.

"We had a couple other guys for sure that had years that you could also consider to be those type of years. But I think Roman was the grit of our team. He was able to produce at the right times. He was the energy of our team."

After recording 15 points in 37 games as a freshman, Ahcan led the Badgers with four game-winning goals last season. Two of them came in a home sweep of No. 9 Arizona State.