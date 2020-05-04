Roman Ahcan wins Badgers men's hockey MVP, 7th Man awards for 2019-20 season

Roman Ahcan was named the most valuable player for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team's 2019-20 season on Monday.
The sophomore wing, who started his collegiate career as a fourth-line grinder, was second on the team with 14 goals and led the Badgers in plus/minus at plus-7.
Ahcan was the second player to win both the team's Spike Carlson/Chris Chelios MVP honor and the WHA-TV Jim Santulli 7th-Man Award in the same season. The other was wing Ted Pearson in 1983-94.
"He played the game the right way," UW coach Tony Granato said of Ahcan's season. "Every game he plays, every time he practices, his intensity, his competitiveness, his production, his team spirit — he's one of those players who had one of those years where he deserved an MVP award.
"We had a couple other guys for sure that had years that you could also consider to be those type of years. But I think Roman was the grit of our team. He was able to produce at the right times. He was the energy of our team."
After recording 15 points in 37 games as a freshman, Ahcan led the Badgers with four game-winning goals last season. Two of them came in a home sweep of No. 9 Arizona State.
He completed his first collegiate hat trick with 1:06 remaining on Feb. 21 to give UW a 7-6 victory over the Sun Devils. His second-period goal a night later put the Badgers ahead 3-0 in an eventual 6-2 triumph.
The other team awards:
Ivan B. Williamson Scholastic Award: senior goaltender Johan Blomquist.
Dr. Joseph Coyne/Joe Pavelski Most Consistent Player: freshman forward Dylan Holloway.
Fenton Kelsey Jr./Mike Richter Most Competitive Player: sophomore defenseman Ty Emberson.
Otto Breitenbach/Curtis Joseph Most Improved Player: junior forward Ty Pelton-Byce.
Jeff Sauer Award for a "great guy" on the team: senior goaltender Jack Berry.
Mark Johnson Rookie of the Year Award: forward Cole Caufield.
Suter Family Unsung Hero Award: junior defenseman Tyler Inamoto.
Mel Ross Distinguished Service Award: athletic trainer Andy Hrodey.
Gramps O'Sheridan Award for extraordinary service to the program: TV color commentator and former Badgers defenseman Rob Andringa.
The Badgers finished the season 14-20-2 and in last place in the Big Ten Conference with a 7-15-2-2 league record.
