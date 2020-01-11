Roman Ahcan scores twice as big second-period helps Wisconsin Badgers end losing streak

Without Weissbach available, UW put freshmen Dylan Holloway, Alex Turcotte and Cole Caufield together on the top forward line. They were all plus-2, with Caufield scoring his team-high 13th goal of the season and Turcotte breaking out of a seven-game point-scoring funk.

The other big change was that the Badgers gave senior Jack Berry his third start of the season in goal. Daniel Lebedeff made 26 saves in Friday’s 4-2 loss to the Buckeyes but UW coach Tony Granato called the second score “a shaky goal” that “should have been saved.”

Berry made 27 saves, including a one-on-one stop on Carson Meyer in the final seconds of the first period with the game tied 1-1. A goal there could have been a major momentum swing toward the Buckeyes.

“I knew he didn’t have a lot of time, so I just tried to make myself big. He shot it right at me,” Berry said.

“There were big points of the game where he had to make big saves,” Granato said of Berry, “and he did.”

UW scored twice in the opening 4:23 of the second period to take a two-goal lead, then extended the advantage to four before the frame was over.