Roman Ahcan's late goal sends Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team past No. 20 Michigan State

Nights like these have ended in frustration a few times this season for the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team.
Roman Ahcan flipped the script for the Badgers on Saturday.
The sophomore forward broke a tie with 2 minutes, 8 seconds remaining in UW’s 3-1 victory over No. 20 Michigan State at the Kohl Center.
Ahcan cut to the middle after receiving a pass from Ty Pelton-Byce and fired past Spartans goaltender John Lethemon.
“It feels great because we did the right thing for 60 minutes,” Ahcan said. “We just stuck to our game plan, and it ended up working out for us.”
It was the fourth goal in the past four games and the ninth of the season for Ahcan, who was the Big Ten Conference’s second star last week.
The winning play came seconds after the Spartans’ Patrick Khodorenko and Mitchell Lewandowski almost teamed up to put the Spartans ahead at the other end of the ice.
Khodorenko fed Lewandowski on his backhand near the net with Badgers goaltender Daniel Lebedeff’s momentum going the wrong way, but the puck rolled off Lewandowski’s stick.
“We had the puck right in front of the net, all alone with an open net with the puck on our leading scorer’s stick and we couldn’t get it to go,” Spartans coach Danton Cole said. “And they come down and score, so it’s a tough one.”
Ty Pelton-Byce deposited the puck into an empty net 46 seconds after Ahcan’s go-ahead score to seal just the Badgers’ second win in their last seven games.
The line of Ahcan, Pelton-Byce and Owen Lindmark — all of whom were plus-3 — held their own when matched against Michigan State’s top grouping of Lewandowski, Khodorenko and Sam Saliba.
“They neutralized them enough where they made it hard on them by being able to sustain some offensive-zone shifts,” Badgers coach Tony Granato said. “They made them chase the puck back into their own end. And they were hard in our (defensive) zone on how they played against them.”
Lebedeff made 24 saves for the Badgers (9-12-1, 4-9-1-1 Big Ten) after watching Jack Berry start the previous two games, a 5-2 victory last Saturday against Ohio State and Friday’s 4-0 loss to the Spartans (12-11-1, 8-5-1-0).
Calling some of the 24 unorthodox might be generous.
“Michigan State got lucky bounces where they got chances, and sometimes you have to sprawl to make a save,” Lebedeff said. “It really doesn’t matter how you make the save. You have to do it.”
The Badgers needed only 26 seconds Saturday to do what they couldn’t Friday: beat Lethemon (35 saves) with a shot.
And they did it with traffic in front of the net, another sore spot from the 4-0 loss on Friday. Lindmark’s whack at a loose puck in front after Tyler Inamoto’s shot was blocked netted the freshman his first goal in 16 games and his first point in 10.
A night earlier, the Badgers were all over the Spartans over the first seven minutes but didn’t turn it into a lead.
Granato said UW’s effort in front of the net may have been its best of the season.
Saturday’s advantage evaporated after less than eight minutes when Saliba fired a shot from the left circle that ticked off the extended stick of Badgers defenseman Tyler Inamoto and floated over Lebedeff’s shoulder.
The Badgers also lost Sean Dhooghe for the final 46 minutes after the junior forward was slapped with a major penalty for contact to the head after he cross-checked Michigan State’s Butrus Ghafari in the face mask.
Ghafari also was called for slashing on the play, so the Spartans ended up with three minutes of time on the man advantage. During that stretch, the Badgers killed 1:39 by playing keep away from the Spartans during a delayed penalty to Khodorenko.
Brock Caufield, who was dressed as the 13th forward, took over Dhooghe’s spot on third line with Linus Weissbach and Tarek Baker starting in the second period.
Both teams came close to taking the lead in a scoreless second period. On a power play 5½ minutes into the frame, Badgers center Alex Turcotte wristed a shot from the top of the right circle that hit Lethemon’s shoulder and popped into the air before hitting his arm on the way down and falling harmlessly to the ice.
Defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk fired wide of the Spartans net from the slot at the tail end of a rush into the zone.
Michigan State’s Lewandowski hit the crossbar with 4:22 left in the second, and Lebedeff had to scramble to keep the game tied in the closing minutes of the period. While losing his balance, he sprawled out to stop a Cole Krygier shot.
The sophomore goalie got some help from defenseman K’Andre Miller early in the third period with a block of a Tommy Apap try at a partially vacated net after an odd carom off an official’s skate gave the Spartans a good chance.