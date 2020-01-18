Roman Ahcan's late goal sends Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team past No. 20 Michigan State

Ty Pelton-Byce deposited the puck into an empty net 46 seconds after Ahcan’s go-ahead score to seal just the Badgers’ second win in their last seven games.

The line of Ahcan, Pelton-Byce and Owen Lindmark — all of whom were plus-3 — held their own when matched against Michigan State’s top grouping of Lewandowski, Khodorenko and Sam Saliba.

“They neutralized them enough where they made it hard on them by being able to sustain some offensive-zone shifts,” Badgers coach Tony Granato said. “They made them chase the puck back into their own end. And they were hard in our (defensive) zone on how they played against them.”

Lebedeff made 24 saves for the Badgers (9-12-1, 4-9-1-1 Big Ten) after watching Jack Berry start the previous two games, a 5-2 victory last Saturday against Ohio State and Friday’s 4-0 loss to the Spartans (12-11-1, 8-5-1-0).

Calling some of the 24 unorthodox might be generous.

“Michigan State got lucky bounces where they got chances, and sometimes you have to sprawl to make a save,” Lebedeff said. “It really doesn’t matter how you make the save. You have to do it.”

The Badgers needed only 26 seconds Saturday to do what they couldn’t Friday: beat Lethemon (35 saves) with a shot.