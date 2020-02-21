Roman Ahcan's hat trick carries Badgers men's hockey past No. 9 Arizona State in offensive slugfest

The initial celebration lasted only a few seconds.
In a game like the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team had against Arizona State at the Kohl Center on Friday, there was no time to enjoy anything before the other shoe dropped.
Roman Ahcan completed his first collegiate hat trick and five-point game with 1:09 remaining to give the Badgers a 7-6 victory over the ninth-ranked Sun Devils.
When you've already seen five tying goals and three to change the lead, it would be folly to assume that there was nothing else to come in the final moments.
"They congratulated me when I came back to the bench, and then seconds after it was, turn it around," Ahcan said. "We've got (1:09) to battle here."
The Badgers made Ahcan's final goal stand up as the winner in a free-for-all.
"Thirteen goals in a game, that's fun hockey," Ahcan said.
For the players and the announced crowd of 9,429, maybe. Not so much for the coaches.
"Crazy. Totally unexpected type of game," UW coach Tony Granato said. "We had mentioned going into the week this was going to be a playoff type of game, and this is probably pretty much as opposite of a playoff game as you could watch."
Ahcan's goal was the last of a five-goal third period that started with a 4-4 tie. Arizona State went ahead on Gvido Jansons' goal. Alex Turcotte scored his second of the game 45 seconds before Ty Pelton-Byce gave the Badgers a 6-5 lead.
Brinson Pasichnuk restored the tie on the Sun Devils' second 5-on-3 power play of the game.
Ahcan screamed for a pass from K'Andre Miller in the middle of the offensive zone as the clock neared one minute left in regulation, and his shot kissed the left post behind goaltender Evan DeBrouwer before hitting the net.
He couldn't remember his last hat trick, but said it might have been in high school.
"It's been a while," Ahcan said.
Granato said the performance summed up the season for Ahcan, a gritty sophomore winger who's found the scoring touch to be second on the team with 13 goals.
"He's banged up," Granato said. "If we were in a different position, it would have been a nice chance to let him rest and not play tonight. But that's not happening with him."
Combined with Cole Caufield's three-goal game on Jan. 25 at Notre Dame, the Badgers (12-18-1) have two hat tricks in a season for the first time since 2010-11.
Arizona State (22-10-3), which is fighting to wrap up an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament and entered the day 10th in the PairWise Rankings, had a seven-game winning streak end.
"We told the guys, if you want to get in a track meet with that team, we don't have the skill to keep up," Sun Devils coach Greg Powers said. "At the end of the day, they got one more than us."
In a season-long role reversal, the Badgers scored goals less than a minute apart on three separate occasions. It nearly wasn't enough to win.
Ahcan scored twice in 57 seconds in the first period, turning a 1-0 deficit into a lead. After Johnny Walker scored the first of his two goals, on a power play in the final seconds of the first period to tie, the Badgers went ahead in the second.
Turcotte followed Ryder Donovan's goal 39 seconds later for a 4-2 advantage. It was Turcotte's first goal in 16 games, one of five scored by the line of Ahcan, Turcotte and Linus Weissbach on Friday.
"It's been a while for me, and it's been pretty tough," he said. "Playing with Roman and Linus, they played great and it was easy for me."
From Granato's perspective, there wasn't much to be happy about defensively, almost a given when there are 13 goals on the score sheet. Lapses left good chances for skilled players at both ends of the ice.
The Badgers got the last one after outshooting the Sun Devils 45-28.
"I don't want to overanalyze it. We won the game," Granato said. "We've got to be excited about that. ... I don't really care how you do it; just win it. I think we've got to be better at keeping the puck out of our net. That's obvious. You can't do this every night and expect to win."
Despite seeing a 4-2 second-period lead turn into a 5-4 deficit in the third, UW improved to 4-2 in non-conference games against teams that entered Friday in the top 10 of the PairWise Rankings.
The Badgers overcame defensive breakdowns to tie, take the lead and fall into a tie again before a whirlwind game reached a crescendo.
"I think that just shows the kind of character we have and how desperate we're playing," Turcotte said.