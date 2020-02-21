Roman Ahcan's hat trick carries Badgers men's hockey past No. 9 Arizona State in offensive slugfest

In a season-long role reversal, the Badgers scored goals less than a minute apart on three separate occasions. It nearly wasn't enough to win.

Ahcan scored twice in 57 seconds in the first period, turning a 1-0 deficit into a lead. After Johnny Walker scored the first of his two goals, on a power play in the final seconds of the first period to tie, the Badgers went ahead in the second.

Turcotte followed Ryder Donovan's goal 39 seconds later for a 4-2 advantage. It was Turcotte's first goal in 16 games, one of five scored by the line of Ahcan, Turcotte and Linus Weissbach on Friday.

"It's been a while for me, and it's been pretty tough," he said. "Playing with Roman and Linus, they played great and it was easy for me."

From Granato's perspective, there wasn't much to be happy about defensively, almost a given when there are 13 goals on the score sheet. Lapses left good chances for skilled players at both ends of the ice.

The Badgers got the last one after outshooting the Sun Devils 45-28.