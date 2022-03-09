Roman Ahcan passes on 5th season with Wisconsin men's hockey team, signs pro contract

Roman Ahcan won't be back for a fifth season with the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team.

Ahcan, a left wing considered to be one of the Big Ten's grittiest players, signed a pro contract to play in the Columbus Blue Jackets' organization, he announced on social media Wednesday night.

He was one of five players who completed his fourth season with the Badgers on Sunday in a quarterfinal series loss at Notre Dame. Forwards Brock Caufield, Jack Gorniak and Dominick Mersch and Jesper Peltonen also have an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic if they choose to use it. The others haven't made their decisions known.

Ahcan finished the 2021-22 season seventh on UW's roster with 12 points and tied for fifth with five goals. Both were the lowest totals of his collegiate career.

He leads NCAA hockey with 99 penalty minutes, more than double any other UW player. He finished the season with five major penalties and three game misconducts plus another in a preseason exhibition game.

Big Ten players voted him the league's grittiest in a survey after last season.

UW forwards Tarek Baker and Max Johnson finished their five years of eligibility in 2021-22. The Badgers have two forwards signed to join the team next season, Charlie Stramel of the USA Hockey Under-18 Team and Jack Horbach of the Madison Capitols.