Roman Ahcan passes on 5th season with Wisconsin men's hockey team, signs pro contract

Roman Ahcan won't be back for a fifth season with the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team.
Ahcan, a left wing considered to be one of the Big Ten's grittiest players, signed a pro contract to play in the Columbus Blue Jackets' organization, he announced on social media Wednesday night.
He was one of five players who completed his fourth season with the Badgers on Sunday in a quarterfinal series loss at Notre Dame. Forwards Brock Caufield, Jack Gorniak and Dominick Mersch and Jesper Peltonen also have an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic if they choose to use it. The others haven't made their decisions known.
Ahcan finished the 2021-22 season seventh on UW's roster with 12 points and tied for fifth with five goals. Both were the lowest totals of his collegiate career.
He leads NCAA hockey with 99 penalty minutes, more than double any other UW player. He finished the season with five major penalties and three game misconducts plus another in a preseason exhibition game.
People are also reading…
Big Ten players voted him the league's grittiest in a survey after last season.
UW forwards Tarek Baker and Max Johnson finished their five years of eligibility in 2021-22. The Badgers have two forwards signed to join the team next season, Charlie Stramel of the USA Hockey Under-18 Team and Jack Horbach of the Madison Capitols.
Coach Tony Granato said he'll be active in recruiting out of the transfer portal to address needs after the Badgers finished 10-24-3.
Look back on coverage of Wisconsin men's hockey games in the 2021-22 season
Wisconsin can't recover from early deficit against Notre Dame, has season end in intense playoff series
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — It had to be noted that the second-worst season by record in the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team’s modern era ended Sunday not with the whimper that many expected.
The Badgers pushed No. 7 Notre Dame in a deciding Game 3 of a Big Ten quarterfinal series. The hole, however, was too big — for the game and the season.
“It was a weekend that not many people thought we were going perform well,” Badgers coach Tony Granato said. “Not many people thought we could win this series. But the good thing was that our guys that were in the lineup gave us one hell of an effort.”
UW twice cut its deficit to one goal but couldn’t find the tying score and lost 4-2 at Compton Family Ice Arena to end the season 10-24-3.
An offseason of uncertainty began. Senior associate athletic director Jason King, who oversees the hockey programs, promised last month a deep dive into the state of the men’s team.
Granato’s future is part of the discussion after four losing seasons out of the past five.
“People are going to say, well, you didn’t win many games this year,” Granato said. “I can say, yeah, but the players here that have gained on what they learned this year will help us in the long haul. They will be winners before they leave here.”
With a defenseman playing at forward and wings playing at center because of injuries that escalated toward the end of the season, the Badgers were hobbled as they tried to rally Sunday.
When it ended, they shuffled to their locker room one by one.
“Time flies and it was an awesome group of guys,” fifth-year player Josh Ess said. “I’d do anything for them. And as much as I wish to run it back, I can’t.”
Ess is a defenseman but dressed as a forward, part of the shuffle that took place without Tarek Baker, who missed the last nine games, and Ryder Donovan, who suffered an upper-body injury Saturday.
Sam Stange moved to center and scored the Badgers’ first goal, a shot from the right circle off a feed from Liam Malmquist that cut Notre Dame’s lead to 2-1 late in the first period.
But Irish center Jake Pivonka scored his first goal of the season 1:55 into the second period to make it 3-1. Jared Moe made a number of key second-period saves to keep UW in it and allow freshman defenseman Daniel Laatsch to score his first collegiate goal later in the period to again cut the lead to one.
The Badgers attempted nine shots in a five-minute span of the third period but the tough Notre Dame defense then shut things down. UW got off only seven shot attempts over the final 11 minutes and didn’t have a shot on goal for the last 5:39.
Trevor Janicke bounced a shot into an empty net from the neutral zone in the final minute to seal Notre Dame’s advance to a Big Ten semifinal game against Michigan.
“You can put it however you want — gut wrenching, whatever,” Stange said. “But I think we’re proud of how we played this weekend. Obviously, a series like that you look at every single thing you could have done and wish you would have done something different if it didn’t turn out the way you want. So we’re doing that right now.”
By the time the Badgers got their first shot on goal 12:42 into the game, they were down 1-0 on a Jack Adams goal. By the time they got their second, they were down 2-0 after a Landon Slaggert power-play strike.
They also fell behind 2-0 in Saturday’s Game 2 but rallied to tie. Janicke scored for Notre Dame in the final minute to win and force the deciding third game.
“We were so close,” said Moe, who made 49 saves in Friday’s 3-1 victory. “Especially (Saturday), 20 seconds to go and who knows what would have happened in overtime. It just sucks to be that close.”
UW wasn’t particularly close for much of the season — 17 of its 24 losses were by three goals or more. That made its effort against the Irish (27-10) so eye-opening, especially on the heels of a 13-0 two-game drubbing at Minnesota that ended the regular season.
“I was really impressed with the guys on how they handled themselves,” Moe said. “It’s not an easy thing to do. To come out and lay it all on the line, it was good to see. We just didn’t get the result we needed.”
Wisconsin 1 1 0 — 2
Notre Dame 2 1 1 — 4
First period: ND — Adams 5 (Strand, Leivermann), 11:22; L. Slaggert 11 (G. Slaggert, T. Janicke), 14:14 (pp). W — Stange 4 (Malmquist, Gorniak), 16:01. Penalty: Stange, W, 13:31.
Second period: ND — Pivonka 1 (Lansdell, Karashik), 1:55. W — Laatsch 1 (Ahcan, Mersch), 15:22. Penalties: Mersch, W, 6:28; Leivermann, ND, 18:35; Gorniak, W, 19:55.
Third period: ND — T. Janicke 15 (G. Slaggert), 19:19 (en).
Saves: W (Moe 8-16-5) 29; ND (Galajda 4-11-9) 24. Power plays: W 0-for-1; ND 1-for-3. Att. — 2,612.
Defensive breakdown costs Wisconsin men's hockey team a chance to close out playoff series
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — There is fresh experience for the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team to reference in its situation.
The Badgers need to turn from negative to positive in a hurry or their season will be over on Sunday.
That’s because Notre Dame forced a deciding Game 3 of a Big Ten quarterfinal series with a goal in the final minute Saturday for a 3-2 victory at Compton Family Ice Arena.
The Badgers were able to rebound from a humbling sweep at Minnesota last week to upset the Fighting Irish in Friday’s Game 1. They’ll have to do it again or pack up the gear.
“We don’t have a choice but to focus on it’s a one-game series now,” UW coach Tony Granato said. “If you said two weeks ago we’re going to play Notre Dame in a one-game series, you’d probably say fine.”
Trevor Janicke’s goal with 20.7 seconds left in the third period broke a deadlock after the Badgers rallied from a two-goal deficit with power-play goals by Roman Ahcan and Carson Bantle.
It was the final blow in a game heavy in playoff intensity, with both teams capitalizing on their power play and heavy hits leading to two Badgers players being helped from the ice.
The winning goal was a breakdown, defenseman Tyler Inamoto said, and he took responsibility.
Notre Dame (26-10) won a neutral-zone faceoff over to defenseman Spencer Stastney on the left side of the ice. He carried the puck into the zone wide and behind the net as Badgers defenseman Anthony Kehrer stumbled at the left post.
Inamoto turned at the right post to face Stastney but that gave Janicke inside position on UW center Brock Caufield. Stastney got the puck through Inamoto to Janicke, who squeezed a shot past goalie Jared Moe.
“That’s on me,” Inamoto said. “I went to box a guy out front, thinking that he might shoot it on net, then a rebound could come out. When I turned around, I wasn’t quick enough and I didn’t get to the post fast enough. They were able to pass it through me, and that’s a breakdown on my part. That can’t happen.”
Stastney, a senior from Mequon, has five assists in six games against UW this season.
“He made a nice play,” Granato said. “We tried to cut the net off and he made a nice pass through us and it went right on his tape. They made the play when they needed to and were able to force another game.”
The Badgers (10-23-3), who won Game 1 on Friday 3-1 to break a 10-game road losing streak, are still looking for their first road playoff series victory since 2007. They won the first game only to lose the last two in 2011 (at Colorado College), 2012 (at Denver) and 2019 (at Penn State).
UW lost forward Ryder Donovan to an apparent head injury in the second period. He won’t play Sunday, Granato said, another blow for the center corps that’s already without Tarek Baker and Owen Lindmark.
Defenseman Corson Ceulemans also needed help off the ice in the second period after taking a hit to the head from Notre Dame’s Landon Slaggert. Referees ejected the forward after a video review, giving the Badgers a five-minute power play that spilled over into the third period.
Ceulemans was back for the third and that’s where UW got even. Mathieu De St. Phalle and Caufield did good work to get Bantle the puck in front, and he made it 2-2 with his first goal in seven games.
The Badgers trailed since the 1:41 mark of the first period after Graham Slaggert scored a power-play goal. Defenseman Zach Plucinski added on later in the period but the Badgers didn’t fold. Ahcan got UW on the board midway through the second period.
“It’s playoff hockey,” Bantle said. “It’s do or die. So obviously all the boys want to play, we want to keep the season going so we’re going to do whatever it takes.”
UW won once in its first 14 road games this season before opening this series with a victory Friday. It’ll have to contend with a physical opponent with some momentum on its home ice on Sunday.
“Hit them more than they hit you, basically,” Inamoto said. “That’s the only advantage that you’re going to get because we both can be physical teams. It showed out there. It was a pretty physical game tonight and last night. It’s going to be a war tomorrow, that’s for sure.”
Wisconsin 0 1 1 — 2
Notre Dame 2 0 1 — 3
First period: ND — G. Slaggert 11 (L. Slaggert, Rolston), 1:41 (pp); Plucinski 2 (Pivonka, Leivermann), 16:07. Penalties: R. Donovan, W, 1:16; Burke, ND, 3:12; Ellis, ND, 4:40; Mersch, W, 10:12; Lansdell, ND, 10:48; Ceulemans, W, 14:16; Stastney, ND, 15:41.
Second period: W — Ahcan 5 (De St. Phalle, Ceulemans), 9:53 (pp). Penalties: Laatsch, W, 4:44; Boltmann, ND, 9:15; L. Slaggert, ND (major, game misconduct), 18:36.
Third period: W — Bantle 8 (Caufield, De St. Phalle), 3:23 (pp). ND — T. Janicke 14 (Stastney, Slaggert), 19:40. Penalties: Inamoto, W, 9:41; Ahcan, W (misconduct), 20:00.
Saves: W (Moe 5-9-16) 30; ND (Galajda 14-8-12) 34. Power plays: W 2-for-7; ND 1-for-5. Att. — 3,738.
Using all of his body, Jared Moe gives Wisconsin a stunning series lead in the Big Ten quarterfinals
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The puck from a shot that missed wide smacked off the boards behind Jared Moe’s net at an angle that forced it to pop up and back over the cage into a dangerous spot.
The University of Wisconsin men’s hockey goaltender got his helmeted head in the way of that one Friday, pushing it to safety.
“It was just one of those night where they were getting their chances and I was just trying to throw whatever I could in front of them,” Moe said.
All of Moe’s career-high 49 saves weren’t that unusual but he was up, down, left and right in his crease to frustrate Notre Dame. The result was an out-of-the-blue Badgers victory to start the Big Ten playoffs.
UW broke a program-high 10-game road losing streak with by beating the seventh-ranked Fighting Irish 3-1 in Game 1 of a best-of-three Big Ten quarterfinal series at Compton Family Ice Arena.
It was the same Badgers team that got walloped by a combined 13-0 margin in two games at Minnesota last week to finish the regular season. But it was far from the same effort.
“That was playoff hockey to a T,” said Dominick Mersch, who scored a critical second-period goal to answer one from the Irish. “Credit to Notre Dame — we knew they were going to come out flying and play hard and we matched their intensity. And that’s the way it has to be.”
Moe was at his best with that intensity ratcheted up, similar to how he won the Badgers’ only other victory in their last 11 games, Feb. 12 against Notre Dame at the Kohl Center.
He stopped redirections by Ryder Rolston and Cam Burke 10 seconds apart in the third period, a sign that even though it was far from calm in front of him, Moe was cool under his mask.
“He’s a beast,” Mersch said. “He’s been a leader for our team so to see him do that at this time of year, in a game like that to start the playoffs, I don’t want to say I’m surprised at all, really.”
Moe got some help from the posts in the first period and some help from his teammates to play with the lead.
One of the three pucks that met with the iron in the opening 20 minutes then settled along the goal line before Badgers forward Zach Urdahl swept it away. Moe made a left-pad save on another that then trickled up against the right post until Tyler Inamoto cleared it.
“It feels like I finally got the bounces to go my way for once,” Moe said.
UW (10-22-3), which improved to 2-13 on the road this season, had to have a lot of fight to even get halfway to a quarterfinal series victory, and it went beyond Moe.
Mersch scored 38 seconds after Graham Slaggert tied the game at 1-1 in the second period. The Badgers center parked in front of the net and got his stick on Inamoto’s shot to have it elude Irish goalie Matthew Galajda.
Another bounce for the Badgers that hadn’t been there a lot this season.
“I work on it every day in practice with a handful of guys,” Mersch said. “It pays off at this time of the year, right?”
Cutting off Notre Dame’s momentum quickly was important, UW coach Tony Granato said.
“The next shift we go back, and what a shift that was,” he said.
The Badgers’ fourth line extended the lead to two in the third period when Urdahl and Sam Stange perfectly executed a 2-on-1. Except for the finish. The puck rolled off Urdahl’s stick but still got past Galajda for a 3-1 advantage with 14:03 remaining.
Another bounce in UW’s favor.
“I tried to pull it to my backhand but I lost it and it went in,” Urdahl said. “You take them any way you can get them. It’s playoff hockey. It’s good to be greasy.”
Brock Caufield scored 15½ minutes into the first period, ending the Badgers’ scoreless streak at 142:29 dating to their Feb. 13 game against the Irish (25-10). Playing with the lead suited UW on Friday.
Playing with Moe at the top of his game did, too. Granato said there’s no way he’d consider giving Moe a break for Saturday’s Game 2 after a 50-shot workload on Friday, and Moe wasn’t interested, either.
“I’m feeling good,” Moe said. “I’ve done my fair share of back-to-backs this year. Hopefully it doesn’t get to three in three but if it does it’s all about preparing my body and recovering.”
He was prepared for just about everything on Friday and delivered a stunning victory.
“He’s been our best player for sure all year,” Urdahl said. “He’s just doing his job. He’s unbelievable for us.”
Wisconsin 1 1 1 — 3
Notre Dame 0 1 0 — 1
First period: W — Caufield 7 (De St. Phalle, Bantle), 15:22. Penalty: Mersch, W, 15:52.
Second period: ND — G. Slaggert 10 (Leivermann, Rolston), 13:52 (pp). W — Mersch 5 (Inamoto, Ceulemans), 14:30. Penalties: Ahcan, W, 4:57; Inamoto, W, 12:24; Karashik, ND, 19:23.
Third period: W — Urdahl 4 (Stange), 5:57. Penalties: R. Donovan, W, 7:20; Mersch, W, 13:22.
Saves: W (Moe 20-15-14) 49; ND (Galajda 10-10-4) 24. Power plays: W 0-for-1; ND 1-for-5. Att. — 3,634.
Wisconsin men's hockey team closes regular season with largest loss to Minnesota since 1935
MINNEAPOLIS — Tyler Inamoto was as blunt as the beating that the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team had just absorbed.
The Badgers have played rival Minnesota 257 times since restarting their program in 1963. None of them was as lopsided as an 8-0 thumping that the Gophers laid on them Saturday.
"We got our (expletive) kicked and nobody's happy," the fifth-year Badgers senior defenseman. "It's definitely personal."
The second-worst regular season in UW's 59-year modern era ended with a dud of historic proportions. Minnesota put up five goals in the third period to outscore the Badgers 13-0 in the series, the largest negative margin for UW since 1964.
Combined with a 5-0 victory on Friday, the Gophers swept the Badgers in Minneapolis for the first time in eight seasons. UW set a record for its 59-year modern era with its 13th road loss (1-13).
UW (9-22-3, 5-15-1-3 Big Ten) recorded another modern-era first: being shut out by the Gophers (23-11-0, 17-4-1-2) in both games of a series. Justen Close, who earned his first collegiate shutout Friday, made 24 saves for his second.
The Badgers were blanked for the fifth time this season, tied for second-most in their modern era. The 2014-15 team that had UW's only worse regular season in the last 59 years has the record with eight games in which it failed to score.
Eight different Gophers players scored, five of them in the final 7:04 of the third period as things got out of control in a hurry. It was the first time that Minnesota beat UW by eight goals or more since 1935.
What happened? Senior forward Dominick Mersch shook his head.
"That's something we'll have to figure out the next couple of days heading into playoffs because that can not happen," he said. "That's not Wisconsin hockey. And unfortunately, that's what showed tonight."
The Badgers finished tied for fifth in the Big Ten with Penn State but in the sixth playoff seed. They'll play third-place Notre Dame in a best-of-three quarterfinal series starting Friday in South Bend, Indiana.
UW has lost by eight goals or more only seven times in 2,273 games during the modern era and only twice since 1984. The other was a 9-1 playoff loss to Ohio State in 2020.
Asked if the result hurt him personally, Badgers coach Tony Granato said he wouldn't go there.
"As a competitor and as someone that's part of a team, we're all in this together," he said. "You take every loss the same way. You don't like losing. I've never liked losing. I don't know anyone that plays a sport (who) likes losing. So I don't think this is anything more personal than any other loss."
The Badgers briefly thought they had a first-period lead but that potential momentum-driving moment was snuffed out after referees consulted video review.
An Inamoto shot hit the skate of jumping Badgers teammate Zach Urdahl in front of the net and went in. But referees ruled on replay that Urdahl interfered with Gophers goalie Justen Close.
Ben Meyers and Tristan Broz scored 21 seconds apart less than two minutes later and the Gophers, who clinched their fifth Big Ten title in nine years with Michigan's loss earlier Saturday, were off and running.
"We still played well after that," Granato said. "They made some great plays in our end that went in our net. They're elite offensively and they made the plays when they had their chances. And when we made a mistake and gave them an out-numbered attack or gave them a little bit of room, it was in the back of our net."
Cameron Rowe gave up five goals on 21 shots. Ben Garrity relieved him and allowed goals by Matthew Knies, Rhett Pitlick and former Badgers recruit and Delafield native Grant Cruikshank on the four shots he saw.
"There were moments of the game I felt really good about how we were playing but the score's 8-0," Granato said. "So obviously it wasn't good enough to walk out of here feeling good about ourselves. It's a stinger."
Granato declined to share what was said in the Badgers' locker room after the game. Inamoto said "guys had words in the locker room in between periods."
"We got down early and the boys didn't respond the way that we need to be responding as a team going into the playoffs," Inamoto said. "If that happens, we're not going to have success."
The Badgers left Minneapolis with an 8-1 victory last February. Minnesota had its turn to enjoy a rout this time and kept pouring it on at the end.
Inamoto said he had no ill will for Minnesota keeping its foot on the gas late.
"It's on our part," he said. "We've got to take responsibility for that."
Minnesota rolls past Wisconsin men's hockey team with third period burst against sagging defense
MINNEAPOLIS — Jared Moe kept a smile on his face as he interacted with former teammates outside the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team's locker room at 3M Arena at Mariucci.
It couldn't have been easy. Not after his Badgers teammates left him to fend for himself for a lot of the final 20 minutes of his return to the arena he called home for two seasons.
Gophers defenseman Sam Rossini stopped by on his way out of the rink with a handshake and a quick greeting. Moe made it cordial.
"It's cool to come back and see everyone," said Moe, who crossed over in a rare Border Battle transfer last offseason. "There's a lot of faces I haven't seen in a while. It's good to be back."
The Badgers were back to losing on the road, something they've done 12 times in 13 tries this season and in their last nine chances, a program single-season worst.
It wasn't pretty in the third period of a 5-0 defeat against the fourth-ranked Gophers as U.S. Olympian Ben Meyers scored a natural hat trick to widen the lead.
UW's compete level sagged and the results were stark. The Badgers weren't credited with a shot on goal from below the faceoff dots. Minnesota had seven of them, including two of Meyers' strikes.
"They got up and running and we couldn't handle the speed and their work ethic and their compete level in the third period," UW coach Tony Granato said. "The first two periods, we did."
Meyers' goals made it obvious that the Badgers couldn't keep up with the Gophers, who took over first place in the Big Ten with one game left thanks to Michigan's loss at Notre Dame.
They weren't neck-and-neck with Minnesota in the first two periods, either, but it was a lot closer. Jaxon Nelson's power-play goal off a net-front redirection in the final minute of the second changed the tone of things for the final 20 minutes.
Instead of being one shot away from tying the game, the Badgers were in a deeper hole against a motivated foe.
"We never recovered from that," Granato said.
Moe made a save on Meyers after the Gophers center eluded defenseman Corson Ceulemans on a rush up the right side less than five minutes into the third period. But Meyers collected the rebound after circling around the back of the net and deposited it in the net for a 3-0 lead.
Moe wanted Meyers' second goal back; it was a sharp-angle shot from the left side. The third was a one-timer from the left circle, the kind of play for which a talented player who already has struck twice shouldn't be left alone.
"Definitely a good player," Moe said of Meyers. "Probably should put a little extra eyes on him, attention to him."
"It's kind of been the story: We crumble after goals, and I think that showed up tonight," Moe said later. "We should have been better in that part."
Minnesota (22-11-0, 16-4-1-2 Big Ten) outshot UW 19-5 in the third period and 44-20 for the game in blanking the Badgers for the first time in more than six years. UW (9-21-3, 5-14-1-3) blocked only one of 27 Gophers shot attempts in the last period.
"We didn't have the right response as a whole," Badgers alternate captain Dominick Mersch said. "Coming out in the third, we fell flat on our face, which stinks. We let our goaltender down."
UW has lost eight of its last nine games. Minnesota has won seven in a row. It was clear toward the end Friday that the teams are headed in different directions.
The Badgers swept Minnesota here last February, winning the second game 8-1. UW had its fun that night; the Gophers had theirs Friday.
"They were in a position where they could do that to us and they did it," Granato said.
A larger-than-normal Minnesota student section gave Moe an earful in the third period. "Moe's a bum," was one of their chants. "Close is better," was another, a nod toward the Minnesota goalie with whom Moe shared the bench in backing up Jack LaFontaine over most of the previous two seasons.
Close made 20 saves for his first collegiate shutout but the Badgers didn't give him too many challenging tests.
"Honestly, I didn't think there's going to be that many (students) but it was fun," Moe said. "It's probably the most intense environment I've ever played in, with people screaming at me and all that. It was expected coming into the weekend for sure."
Wisconsin 0 0 0 — 0
Minnesota 1 1 3 — 5
First period: M — Sorenson 4 (Cruikshank, Koster), 6:08. Penalty: R. Donovan, W, 6:43.
Second period: M — Nelson 5 (LaCombe, Huglen), 19:30 (pp). Penalties: Malmquist, W, :57; Team, M, 12:21; Huglen, M, 15:39; Stange, W, 19:23.
Third period: M — Meyers 12 (Koster), 4:25; Meyers 13 (Nevers, Knies), 11:41; Meyers 14 (Nevers, LaCombe), 17:19.
Saves: W (Moe 8-15-16) 39; M (Close 3-12-5) 20. Power plays: W 0-for-2; M 1-for-3. Att. — 9,350.
Wisconsin men's hockey team has far from a Super finish in loss to No. 11 Notre Dame
The last home game of a college hockey career leaves a lasting impression. Josh Ess has played at the Kohl Center for five years with the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team and wanted his last chance to be a good game.
The Badgers got that against No. 11 Notre Dame in a 3-2 loss on Sunday but the atmosphere was something never before seen in the building for men's hockey.
Ess was one of the UW players quarantined for most of the week, a development that forced the series to be pushed back from Thursday and Friday to Saturday and Sunday, with the finale running right up against the second half of the Super Bowl.
Only around 1,400 people turned out for the last home game of the season, but Ess, a defenseman, wasn't concerned with that afterward.
"I'm just blessed to have been able to play these two games at home, especially for me as a senior," he said. "Last two games at the Kohl, most likely. It is tough in a way. But we have to handle it and tried to do the best we could."
The Badgers were clawing for a tying goal when senior Roman Ahcan got a major penalty and ejection for elbowing Notre Dame's Landon Slaggert with 1:31 remaining. Ahcan already served a one-game suspension for his third game misconduct of the season; the fourth also carries a one-game ban that he'll have to serve in the opener of the last regular-season series at Minnesota on Feb. 25.
"That took everything out of us," Badgers coach Tony Granato said. "It's happened too many times this year where we've had — different situations in lots of games, that type of penalty has hurt us. Roman's a player that plays on the edge. It's the fourth or fifth time this year that he's put us in a spot where he hasn't helped our team. He helps our team when he plays hard, physical and tenacious. But when you take penalties, it's going to hurt your team."
The Badgers (9-20-3, 5-13-1-3 Big Ten) missed a chance to sweep Notre Dame (21-9-0, 8-6-5-1) in a Big Ten series for the first time and fell to 3-5-1 against the Irish at the Kohl Center.
The small crowd made it seem more like an exhibition than the last regular-season home game. Some fans came because that's just what they do, Super Bowl or not.
The change to a Saturday-Sunday series actually helped David Niedfeldt of Beloit to be able to see his son's high school game on Thursday.
"I got in quicker because I didn't have to wait in line to come in," he said. "My seat's always here."
Courtney Laehn of Shawano was at her first Badgers men's hockey game with her boyfriend. She said they were upset when the games were rescheduled and debated canceling their trip.
"But we all have iPhones," she said. "We can watch (football) while sitting down there. ... It's a win-win situation. We love watching hockey and you get to watch football too."
The rescheduling for Sunday was far from a win-win but a Big Ten administrator said it was the only chance to get the games played. The UW women's hockey and women's basketball teams also had to shift game times or dates to accommodate the men's hockey shift.
UW twice pulled within a goal on Sunday after falling behind 2-0 and 3-1.
Mathieu De St. Phalle extended his team goal-scoring lead with his 10th to pull the Badgers to 2-1 going into the third period. Corson Ceulemans' power-play pass from the top to the left caught De St. Phalle in the skates but he recovered to fire a shot off goalie Matthew Galajda's left shoulder.
But Irish forward Trevor Janicke got the benefit of an inconclusive review when he redirected a rising Jake Boltmann shot out of mid air and down past UW goalie Jared Moe for a 3-1 lead.
UW's Zach Urdahl came up with a redirection of his own with just over seven minutes left — this one at ice level off a Caden Brown shot.
"The net front is huge for us," Urdahl said. "It's how we score a lot of our goals. If the goalie can't see it, it's almost impossible for him to save it."
The Badgers pulled Moe for an extra attacker with 1:46 remaining but Ahcan's elbowing penalty 15 seconds later effectively ended the comeback hopes.
Exactly how many on the UW roster played their last game at the Kohl Center is uncertain because of the extra year of eligibility granted to the five fourth-year skaters.
Barring an unprecedented turn of events that would give the Badgers a home semifinal game, it was the last time for Ess and Max Johnson. Fifth-year players Tarek Baker and Tyler Inamoto missed the series because of injuries, something Granato called probably more painful than what kept them out of the games.
The chance for a positive finish faded late.
"I thought we played just a little bit better tonight than last night but we just didn't bury our chances, I suppose," Ess said. "Just a couple mental breakdowns."
Notre Dame 1 1 1 — 3
Wisconsin 0 1 1 — 2
First period: ND — Lansdell 7 (T. Janicke, Stastney), 2:02 (pp). Penalties: Gorniak, W, 1:53; J. Janicke, ND, 2:52.
Second period: ND — Strand 6 (J. Janicke, Adams), 6:37. W — De St. Phalle 10 (Ceulemans, Caufield), 16:38 (pp). Penalties: Karashik, ND, 6:58; Boltmann, ND, 15:40.
Third period: ND — T. Janicke 12 (Boltmann, Pivonka), 7:43. W — Urdahl 3 (Brown, Stange), 12:54. Penalties: Boltmann, ND, 8:55; Ahcan, W (major, game misconduct), 18:29.
Saves: ND (Galajda 15-8-7) 30; W (Moe 7-12-12) 31. Power plays: ND 1-for-2; W 1-for-4. Att. — 10,934.
How the Wisconsin men's hockey team overcame a sleepy start to upset No. 11 Notre Dame
Injuries have taken a toll. A quarantine took out a sizeable chunk of the roster for most of the practice week and forced a series against No. 11 Notre Dame to be pushed back by two days.
The season has been a grind of negative results for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, which carried a six-game losing streak carrying into the proceedings Saturday night at the Kohl Center.
So when the Badgers allowed Notre Dame to attempt the game's first 16 shots less than seven minutes into the first period, there seemed to be an inevitability in the air.
"For having a few days off, that's kind of getting thrown into the fire a bit," said UW goalie Jared Moe, one of nine players who sat out four days of practice leading into Saturday. "It definitely got me into the game early."
For all of its chances, Notre Dame never got the lead. And when the Badgers scored three times on five shots on goal in the first period, the unexpected was reality.
Strong goaltending from Moe and the opposite from Notre Dame were UW's openings for a 5-3 victory that defied all the stats.
The Irish had 91 shot attempts to the Badgers' 35. The shots on goal were 41-15.
But UW had 13 players block at least one shot. Defenseman Luke LaMaster, pressed into duty two weeks ago because of an injury to Daniel Laatsch, got in front of four.
"I don't care what the shots say," Badgers coach Tony Granato said. "I don't really care what the stats say. I don't care what the analytics say. Our team won and our guys deserved to win. They paid a big enough price to win."
Mathieu De St. Phalle scored on the Badgers' second shot on goal. Ryder Donovan scored on the fourth — the rebound of the third — and Anthony Kehrer the fifth on starting goaltender Ryan Bischel. It was 3-1 after one period despite the Badgers trailing by a large margin in shot attempts (36-10) and shots on goal (19-5).
"From the other team's perspective, that's got to be really frustrating," said De St. Phalle, who added two assists for his first three-point game with the Badgers.
It was invigorating for UW.
"We were sharp offensively because we made some really nice plays for those goals," Granato said. "It's one of those games we needed our goaltender just to give us time to get going."
Moe did that after being cooped up in his apartment since Monday. He used the quarantine time to rest, do school work and play Xbox but it's not easy to get right back on the ice and face a flurry of shots.
Granato said he checked with Moe at Saturday's morning skate and got the thumbs-up from the junior.
"Mentally, the challenge of breaking your routine as a goaltender, as a player and not getting the exercise and the reps in practice that you're used to, it's a different thing," Granato said.
The Irish had a 10-0 lead in shots on goal after 5½ minutes but Moe wasn't giving any ground. He denied Ryder Rolston early and later made a nice save on Hunter Strand from the slot.
"You see some of those games where you go half a period without a shot, and I think that's a lot harder than when you're peppered there," Moe said. "I felt good right away. I was just hoping we could punch back there and it wouldn't be like that the whole game. And I thought we did a good job of countering after their initial push."
Josh Ess, one of nine seniors who were honored before the penultimate home game of the regular season, banked the Badgers' eighth shot in off the left post for a 4-1 lead in the second period.
It was his first goal of the season. Kehrer recorded his first goal in 61 career games. Donovan netted his second goal of the season for the Badgers (9-19-3, 5-12-1-3 Big Ten).
Notre Dame (20-9-0, 7-6-5-1), which saw a three-game winning streak end, climbed within one with goals by Solag Bakich and Grant Silianoff in the final 2½ minutes. Jack Gorniak, another senior, sealed the Badgers' victory with an empty-net score.
UW played without injured seniors Tarek Baker and Tyler Inamoto, who walked onto the ice in street clothes for the senior night ceremony. Four other players are out with injuries or long-term illnesses.
The difficulties experienced in a week where quarantines disrupted the Badgers for the second time this season made the victory all the more enjoyable.
"I don't want to say our guys are used to it because they'll tell you that wasn't very much fun in the first period without your legs and chasing the game a little bit until you got into it," Granato said. "They found a way to battle through it and I was proud of them because it's not easy."
Notre Dame 1 0 2 — 3
Wisconsin 3 1 1 — 5
First period: W — De St. Phalle 9 (Bantle), 8:07. ND — Rolston 10 (Raith, Bakich), 18:00. W — R. Donovan 2 (Malmquist, Gorniak), 18:23; Kehrer 1 (De St. Phalle, Bantle), 19:17. Penalty: Ceulemans, W, 19:59.
Second period: W — Ess 1 (De St. Phalle, Gorniak), 13:16. Penalties: T. Janicke, ND, 9:53; Plucinski, ND, 16:17.
Third period: ND — Bakich 5 (Blackmun, Burke), 17:30; Silianoff 5 (Blackmun, Lansdell), 18:58 (ea). W — Gorniak 5 (Mersch, Ahcan), 19:34 (en). Penalties: Ahcan, W, 8:38; Peltonen, W, 14:57.
Saves: ND (Bischel 2-x-x, Galajda x-5-3) 10; W (Moe 18-10-10) 38. Power plays: ND 0-for-3; W 0-for-2. Att. — 9,228.
Wisconsin's losing streak reaches 6 as No. 9 Ohio State completes sweep
Ohio State didn’t need a big third period on Saturday to send the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team to a season-long six-game losing streak.
The damage was done in the second period, forcing UW’s fourth goalie change in the last six games and officially eliminating the Badgers from contention to host a quarterfinal series in the Big Ten playoffs before the first week of February was done.
The ninth-ranked Buckeyes scored three times in the middle frame en route to pasting the Badgers 6-2 in Columbus, Ohio.
UW has lost six in a row for the first time since dropping the last six games of the 2017-18 season. It is locked into finishing fifth, sixth or seventh in the Big Ten a year after winning the regular-season title.
TV cameras caught Badgers coach Tony Granato in an angry, one-way discussion with his players at the bench during a second-period timeout. He said he liked the way his team played on Friday but defensive miscues were costly Saturday.
"We need to get back on track here," Granato said in recalling his message in a postgame interview. "We're not giving ourselves a chance to win with the mistakes we made in that five-minute span there. We made some poor decisions with the puck and we gave them a chance to get going and use their speed and enter our zone rather easily.
"And it's not our defense. When our forwards are doing it right with puck decisions and positioning, it's easy on our D. Our D can be really, really good. But when you throw them to the wolves and make some mistakes with the puck and you put yourself in a position like that, they've got skill."
Ohio State quashed UW third-period leads in the first three meetings between the teams this season, including a 3-1 deficit in Friday’s 4-3 Buckeyes overtime victory. It didn’t get that far Saturday.
Georgii Merkulov put Ohio State ahead 3-1 midway through the second period with his second goal of the game and third of the series. Michael Gildon waited out a sliding block attempt to beat Cameron Rowe 28 seconds later and Granato gave the goalie the hook after he stopped 13 of 17 shots.
After Jared Moe started 11 consecutive games, Rowe got the call for the second time in three outings Saturday. The Badgers got him a lead but it didn’t last and they continued playing musical chairs with their goalies.
"He tries so hard to make saves," Granato said of Rowe. "He wanted to play so well tonight."
The Buckeyes (21-7-2, 12-4-2-2 Big Ten) moved into sole possession of first place in the Big Ten. They have a three-point lead over Michigan but the Wolverines have two games in hand.
Playing one short of a full lineup for a second straight game because of injuries and illnesses didn’t slow the Badgers (8-19-3, 4-12-1-3) early.
Sam Stange put UW ahead just over two minutes into Saturday’s game by redirecting a Liam Malmquist power-play shot while he was skating through the slot. It was the first goal in 16 games from Stange, a sophomore who has been showing signs in practice of breaking out of a scoring slump.
The Badgers also went ahead in the opening minutes of Friday’s game with a power-play goal from the second unit of Stange, Malmquist, Max Johnson, Zach Urdahl and Josh Ess. UW scored two power-play goals in Friday’s loss and has nine in its last eight games.
The lead lasted less than two minutes and the Buckeyes tacked on the go-ahead goal before the end of the first period. Merkulov, who scored in overtime on Friday, snapped a shot high above Rowe’s glove from the left circle to equalize.
Rowe got in front of Eric Cooley’s shot from the left side on a 3-on-2 rush but the puck snuck between his pads to put Ohio State ahead 2-1. Cooley had two goals in 26 games entering the series; he scored in both games against the Badgers.
Jack Gorniak had a short-handed breakaway chance to get the Badgers level 2½ minutes after Cooley’s goal but Buckeyes goalie Jakub Dobeš stopped the shot and covered the puck as it kept sliding toward the goal line.
UW’s Mathieu De St. Phalle took over the team lead with his eighth goal to cut Ohio State’s lead to 5-2 in the second period. He made a nice move around a defender and went around the back of the net to tuck the puck in.
Madison native Mason Lohrei restored Ohio State’s four-goal lead in the third.
Wisconsin 1 1 0 — 2
Ohio State 2 3 1 — 6
First period: W — Stange 3 (Malmquist, Ess), 2:08 (pp). OS — Merkulov 17 (Lohrei), 4:01; Cooley 4 (Leslie, Marooney), 15:06. Penalties: Singleton, OS, :32; Kehrer, W, 16:37.
Second period: OS — Merkulov 18 (Gabriele), 10:09; Gildon 2 (Wise, O’Connell), 10:37; McWard 2 (O’Connell), 15:33. W — De St. Phalle 8 (Caufield, Ess), 17:48. Penalties: Lohrei, OS, 2:25; Marooney, OS, 6:53.
Third period: OS — Lohrei 4 (Wise, Dunlap), 1:23. Penalty: De St. Phalle, W, 8:13.
Saves: W (Rowe 9-4-x, Moe x-8-11) 32; OS (Dobeš 10-8-8) 26. Power plays: W 1-for-3; OS 0-for-2. Att. — 4,592.
Wisconsin's 3rd-period lead fades away again as No. 9 Ohio State rallies for overtime win
Another good start and another third-period lead against Ohio State meant little to the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team by the end Friday night.
The ninth-ranked Buckeyes scored twice in the third period to force overtime, where Georgii Merkulov scored to beat the Badgers 4-3 in Columbus, Ohio.
Just like both games of the teams’ series at the Kohl Center last month, the Badgers couldn’t put away a game they led in the third period.
It was their fifth straight loss. After finishing 10 games over .500 last season, UW is 10 below with five games left in the regular season.
Merkulov worked past Badgers defender Josh Ess and around the poke check of goalie Jared Moe to finish Friday’s comeback.
Michael Gildon scored 3½ minutes into the third period to cut UW’s lead to 3-2 and Jake Wise scored shortly after a Caden Brown tripping penalty to get the Buckeyes even.
“We played really well. We deserved better,” Badgers coach Tony Granato said. “Lots and lots of really good things on the forecheck. Offensive-zone movement was great.”
But Ohio State did what it does best: Dominate the scoring in the third period. The Buckeyes (20-7-2, 11-4-2-2 Big Ten) have outscored opponents 52-17 in the final period of regulation this season.
They came back from a 3-2 deficit after 40 minutes for a 5-3 victory against UW on Jan. 8 and quickly answered a Badgers third-period goal the next day for a 2-2 tie.
UW (8-18-3, 4-11-1-3) lost Corson Ceulemans from an already depleted defensive corps in the second period. Ceulemans scored twice in the middle frame but was ejected for a forearm into the head of an onrushing Buckeyes opponent.
He fired home from the high slot for a 2-0 UW lead and made it 3-1 with a power-play goal from a little farther out.
His night ended early and the Badgers defensive corps took another hit when he was called for direct contact to the head with 4:14 remaining.
The Buckeyes spent the rest of the second period and some of the third on the power play but Moe stopped all six shots that got through to him.
The major penalty and absence of Ceulemans added to the challenges UW faced before it even got to Value City Arena. Its charter flight arrived in Columbus at noon Friday, seven hours before the game started but had to wait for a gate and deicing of the stairs before the team could disembark and head to its hotel.
It’s rare for the Badgers to fly for a road trip on the day of the game but Ohio’s capital was hit hard by a winter storm on Thursday.
The lineup was one short of full. Forward Carson Bantle didn’t travel because of a non-COVID illness, leaving the Badgers with 12 healthy forwards. And they reached the end of their depth on defense because of injuries to Daniel Laatsch and Tyler Inamoto.
Shay Donovan became the 10th UW defenseman to play in a regular-season game this season.
The Badgers didn’t play like a delayed, short-handed team in the first period. They got the first eight shots on goal, the last of which was Max Johnson’s power-play goal.
Liam Malmquist and Zach Urdahl made plays below the goal line to get the puck in front for Johnson, who scored for the third time in his last seven games.
Ohio State’s Jakub Dobeš, who shared national goalie of the month honors for January, stopped 43 shots.
Wisconsin 1 2 0 0 — 3
Ohio State 0 1 2 1 — 4
First period: W — Johnson 5 (Urdahl, Malmquist), 3:39 (pp). Penalties: Merkulov, OS, 1:48; Dunlap, OS, 13:39.
Second period: W — Ceulemans 6 (De St. Phalle, Peltonen), 3:54. OS — Cooley 3 (Marooney, Lohrei), 8:04. W — Ceulemans 7 (De St. Phalle, Caufield), 13:04 (pp). Penalties: Thiesing, OS, 12:24; Ceulemans, W (major, game misconduct), 15:46.
Third period: OS — Gildon 1 (Gabriele, Lohrei), 3:31; Wise 10 (Thiesing, Lohrei), 13:48 (pp). Penalties: Thiesing, OS, 8:36; Brown, W, 13:28.
Overtime: OS — Merkulov 16 (Gabriele), 3:12.
Saves: W (Moe 8-14-12-1) 35; OS (Dobeš 14-12-16-1) 43. Power plays: W 2-for-4; OS 1-for-2. Att. — 4,743.
Defense falters again as Wisconsin men's hockey team falls to No. 4 Michigan for 4th straight loss
The result was all but decided by the 52nd minute of the game Saturday night but a fifth goal by Michigan highlighted some of the things that have gone wrong on defense lately for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team.
Defenseman Luke Hughes had a clear lane to the net and scored to extend the fourth-ranked Wolverines' lead in what ended as a 6-2 victory at the Kohl Center.
That opening materialized when all five Badgers skaters in front of goaltender Cameron Rowe pushed to the side of the ice where puck-carrier Mackie Samoskevich was entering the zone. With supporting Badgers players trailing the play, the Michigan forward easily got the puck through to Hughes.
UW has asked its goaltenders to do a lot more in a four-game losing streak than it did in the weeks prior, and the results have been dreary.
The Badgers have been outscored 22-6 in that skid and have allowed five goals or more in three consecutive games for the first time since the 2015-16 season.
They're also nine games under .500 for the first time since late in that season, the last before Mike Eaves was replaced as coach by Tony Granato.
Rowe, who made his first start since November as the Badgers tried to shake things up with a new look in the crease, didn't put blame on the players in front of him for that Hughes 1-on-1 goal that made it 5-2 with 8:44 remaining.
"At that point, I've got to make a save," Rowe said. "My job is to stop pucks. He made a good shot. I got most of it and just angle-wise, it ended up in the back of the net."
Rowe taking that on himself didn't absolve the Badgers of blame for the burden they've placed on their goalies in the last two weeks. Jared Moe, who started the last 11 games before Saturday, was removed from his last three outings after allowing 12 goals on 83 shots on goal in 107:43 of playing time.
Asked whether the Badgers are asking too much out of their goalies lately, Granato said: "I'd say the last two weeks, we need to be better. And we were better than that prior."
Rowe called them mental mistakes, and the play that left him hanging out to dry seemed to qualify as another entry.
"As a team, we've talked about how when we came back from break we weren't making those mistakes and playing a full 60 (minutes)," he said. "And recently we've fallen back on little two-, three-minute mishaps where they get momentum and sometimes the puck ends up in the back of the net."
UW was scheduled to have more than 50 former players in the Kohl Center on Saturday, when it honored four of its teams that played in the Frozen Four. Jeff Rotsch (1972), Julian Baretta (1977), Ron Vincent (1982) and Barry Richter (1992) went onto the ice with the team during pregame introductions as part of the festivities.
But the alums and the largest announced crowd of the season (12,231) didn't have much to enjoy on the ice over the last half of the game.
The Badgers (8-17-3, 4-11-1-2) led 2-1 early in the second period after Jesper Peltonen and Dominick Mersch scored 71 seconds apart, putting a charge into the building.
Michigan (21-7-1, 12-3-0-3) got its footing back quickly. Philippe Lapointe cut into the slot alone and scored just 1:22 after Mersch's rocket from the high slot. Jimmy Lambert put the Wolverines ahead and U.S. Olympian-to-be Brendan Brisson made it a two-goal lead.
The Wolverines, who got a first-period goal by Ethan Edwards, scored four times on their first 15 shots.
"Of course you want to give the alumni a special showing," Granato said. "They mean so much to our program. The fabric of who we are is what our alumni have created. But I think they're also understanding of the situation and appreciate what the guys did tonight and how they played."
The Badgers are headed toward a fourth losing record in the last five seasons, a far cry from the teams that were honored Saturday.
"That's a tough showing for us, that's for sure," Mersch said. "It stinks and it stings. You always want to try your best to make those alumni proud to be alumni and those fans proud to be supporting this program. Obviously, we just came up short this weekend. There's no sugarcoating it. And we have to find a way to — it sounds simple, but just find a way to be better for them, day in, day out, week in, week out."