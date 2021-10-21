Roman Ahcan knows some don't like his gritty style. The Badgers men's hockey senior isn't changing it

Roman Ahcan has a reputation.
Opponents recognize the University of Wisconsin forward and have credited him with being the grittiest player in the Big Ten.
Referees know who he is because he's usually around the more aggressive plays in a game, sometimes because he's gone too far.
A reputation is what you make of it, and there's not much Ahcan regrets about the resume he's built for physical play.
"Some people don't like it," Ahcan said. "Some people think that it's too overboard. But it's hockey, so that's just the way I'm going to play and nothing's really going to change with that."
As UW (2-2) starts a challenging stretch with a nonconference series at No. 3 St. Cloud State (4-2) on Friday and Saturday, it already this season has seen two disparate ways that Ahcan impacts games. One puts Ahcan and the Badgers in trouble; one provides the boost that gives them a better chance to win.
Check-ins with coach Tony Granato have been intended to keep Ahcan focused on playing the aggressive style that means he's effective without crossing the line into overemotional reactions. Granato knows the feeling: It's something he also had to keep in mind during his playing career.
Ahcan played a more controlled game last week against Army than he did in the first series against Michigan Tech, Granato said. In the opener, the senior was called for a slashing penalty when he found himself trailing a Tech player in the offensive zone. It was one of the various ways that the Badgers were behind in the first two games.
Ahcan drew three penalties instead of going to the box against Army. One led to UW's go-ahead power-play goal by Jack Gorniak last Thursday. His aggressive play was more harnessed into pressure on the opponent than recklessness.
That produced UW's first goal of the series after Ahcan recognized a bouncing puck going back to an Army defenseman at the point after a faceoff. Ahcan's quick move produced a turnover and sent him off to the races.
He looked like he was going to shoot on the rush up the left side, but teammate Sam Stange was surging down the middle of the ice and Ahcan connected with him for a tap-in.
"A loose puck like that's a 50/50 battle and you always want to be the one to win that," Ahcan said.
UW won a lot more of them against Army than it did against Michigan Tech, one of the key differences between two wins and the two losses that opened the schedule.
"Roman did what he needed to do as a leader to help our team gain confidence," Granato said. "I think that's the biggest thing: Set the example on the competitiveness and the battle level and people will follow.
"That's what we need our older players to do. And that's why I think it was a big difference this weekend was the rest of the guys saw it and they wanted to be part of it."
Series means more
The trip to St. Cloud State opens the Badgers' three-week stretch of six games against teams in the top four of the national rankings. A series at No. 1 Michigan is next, followed by a weekend against No. 4 Minnesota that represents UW's only home games in a five-week span.
This week means a little bit more in the back of Ahcan's mind, he admitted, because of his family's connection to St. Cloud State. His older brother Jack played there from 2016 to 2020 and was captain when he became the third Huskies defenseman to reach 100 career points. He's now in the Boston Bruins' system.
Younger brother Grant has made a nonbinding oral commitment to play at St. Cloud, likely starting next season. He's the third Ahcan brother to play for the United States Hockey League's Cedar Rapids RoughRiders.
Roman Ahcan decided in 2017 after visiting UW that a bigger school was the place for him.
"I would have loved to play with my brother, but it wasn't the time for it," he said. "I wanted to make my own path."
Chosen the grittiest
Ahcan was a clear winner in voting by Big Ten players last season to pick the league's grittiest player. Gritty, of course, is a subjective term. To some, it means playing hard but in control. Others see it as being an agitator.
Either way seems to work in Ahcan's eyes.
"I think it just shows that other players in the league respect me for the way I play," he said about last season's recognition. "They might not like it all the time, but at the same time that's why they chose me to be one of the grittier players that's hard to play against. And that's what I'm shooting for as the mold of what I am."
Ahcan has gone overboard during his time at UW and has been suspended by the Big Ten twice. He was ejected for a reckless open-ice hit on former teammate Sean Dhooghe of Arizona State last January. He got tossed from a game at Penn State in 2019.
He escaped suspension after a charging major and game misconduct in a preseason exhibition game against Minnesota Duluth this month. He hit defenseman Owen Gallatin as the buzzer sounded, sparking a fracas.
"Was that overboard? I still don't think it was," Ahcan said. "There's 5 seconds left in the second period and I went in for a hit. I don't know if that (the penalty) was just because I had 13 on my back but Tony talked to the lead officials and they said that they're going to call that the rest of the year for whoever it was. So we expect them to hold accountable to that."
Ahcan has established how he's going to play both when he has the puck and when he's trying to get it back. That's not changing, but it has set up him for scrutiny.
"I have that reputation and I have to live with that," he said. "But I think that even this year so far the refs have respected me. I drew three penalties last week, so it's not like they're out to get me. I think that they know who I am and what I am as a player."
