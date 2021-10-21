Roman Ahcan knows some don't like his gritty style. The Badgers men's hockey senior isn't changing it

Roman Ahcan has a reputation.

Opponents recognize the University of Wisconsin forward and have credited him with being the grittiest player in the Big Ten.

Referees know who he is because he's usually around the more aggressive plays in a game, sometimes because he's gone too far.

A reputation is what you make of it, and there's not much Ahcan regrets about the resume he's built for physical play.

"Some people don't like it," Ahcan said. "Some people think that it's too overboard. But it's hockey, so that's just the way I'm going to play and nothing's really going to change with that."

As UW (2-2) starts a challenging stretch with a nonconference series at No. 3 St. Cloud State (4-2) on Friday and Saturday, it already this season has seen two disparate ways that Ahcan impacts games. One puts Ahcan and the Badgers in trouble; one provides the boost that gives them a better chance to win.

Check-ins with coach Tony Granato have been intended to keep Ahcan focused on playing the aggressive style that means he's effective without crossing the line into overemotional reactions. Granato knows the feeling: It's something he also had to keep in mind during his playing career.