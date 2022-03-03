Road has been unkind to Wisconsin men's hockey team to a degree never seen before

Here's a two-sentence summary of the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team's experience with road games this season:

The Badgers have allowed 19 goals in their last three games away from home. They've scored 19 goals total in 14 road games.

It doesn't get much more basic than goals for versus goals against, and that disparity is a stark illustration of what has gone wrong for UW when it leaves the state this season.

The worst road season in the Badgers program's modern history has at least two more entries, a best-of-three Big Ten quarterfinal series against No. 7 Notre Dame starting Friday in South Bend, Indiana.

"We've obviously struggled on the road for whatever reason," Badgers junior center Ryder Donovan said. "But that can't be an excuse now. We're going to be on the road the rest of the year no matter what. We're wearing red. So we're going to have to adjust to it."

The Badgers are 1-13 in road games and have been outscored 64-19. The 13 losses are a program high; the one victory is tied for the lowest.

Coach Tony Granato said he was looking forward and not back when asked whether there was anything specific that had gone wrong away from home this season. But a lack of goal-scoring has been a theme throughout, home or away.

It has been more pronounced when the Badgers leave Wisconsin. They've scored more than two goals only twice. Nine of the 13 losses have been by three goals or more and UW has been able to play with a lead only briefly.

It took a 2-0 advantage into the second intermission at Michigan on Oct. 29 and held on for a 4-2 victory. That solitary road win on UW's résumé is against a team that until last week was No. 1 in the PairWise Rankings and has legitimate NCAA title aspirations.

The Badgers have lost 10 in a row on the road since the win at Michigan, starting with 5-1 and 3-0 defeats against Notre Dame in November. The first game against the Fighting Irish was one of only four times they've led in an away game this season.

UW can't expect to fall behind and recover this week against Notre Dame, a team with a reputation for defensive stinginess. Granato has emphasized to his team that playing a tight game is part of playoff hockey.

"They're not going to give you a lot," he said. "And if it's 0-0 for a period or it's 1-1 for three periods, it's OK. You can't try to create offense when it's not there. You've got to be patient."

Ten of the 14 Badgers road games this season have been against teams ranked in the top 20. Eight have been against top-10 foes. Add at least two more to both categories this week against the Fighting Irish, who kept Michigan from winning the Big Ten last weekend with a pair of home victories.

Notre Dame (25-9) has won seven of eight games at Compton Family Ice Arena since a shocking loss to Niagara on New Year's Day.

Irish coach Jeff Jackson's mind wandered to a 2015 Hockey East first-round series when asked this week about the importance of Game 1 in the best-of-three series against the Badgers. Notre Dame lost that home playoff opener to UMass in five overtimes, the longest game in Division I history, but recovered to win the next two and advance.

"I've seen it work both ways," Jackson said. "It's always nice to win that first night so you put yourself in a less tough position, knowing that you're going to have to win the last two games. ... Getting off to a good start is probably more important to me than worrying about winning the first night."

The Badgers (9-22-3) ended the regular season last week at Minnesota with the most one-sided series defeat in more than a half-century. They were outscored 13-0 in two games, the kind of result that could dampen any hopes for a playoff revival.

But Granato said he's looking at the Notre Dame series as another chance against a team that the Badgers defeated three weeks earlier. Players said there was a good vibe in the locker room this week, something they know has to carry into the games.

"We've got confidence going into the matchup, knowing that if we play the way we played them or improve on that we've got a really, really good chance," senior defenseman Jesper Peltonen said.

UW had one of its best seasons on the road in 2020-21, going 9-3 while venues were mostly empty during the pandemic. Its results outside Wisconsin in this campaign have tilted toward the other extreme.