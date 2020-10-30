Return from injury gives Badgers freshman Anthony Kehrer chance to show his resilience

It took a while for him to get back on the ice in Winnipeg to work toward his next challenge: moving into a college environment where he'll be in the lineup regularly.

And while other Badgers freshmen arrived on campus in July to start an offseason workout plan altered by the pandemic, Kehrer stayed in Canada on recommendation of coaches. Players were going to be returning home for a few weeks before the start of the school year, and for Kehrer that would have meant a quarantine period and no on-ice workouts.

Not long after he got to Madison, he was one of a group of Badgers players who tested positive for the coronavirus. UW hasn't released the identity of those who have contracted COVID-19 or how many were from individual teams.

Coach Tony Granato said when team activities were temporarily paused in September that there was a "spike, just like what's going on in our community." Returning Big Ten freshman of the year Cole Caufield said in an interview with Recrutes.ca that he had COVID-19 a month ago and was one of six Badgers players affected asymptomatically.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

Kehrer said he was out of team activities for two weeks after his positive test but has since returned. His knee, too, is 100% after an offseason of building strength.