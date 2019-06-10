In 2018, Daryl Watts became the first freshman to win the Patty Kazmaier Award as the top player in Division I women's hockey.
Less than 15 months later, the forward became the first Patty Kaz recipient to transfer away from the school where she won the award.
According to a report, Boston College's loss is the University of Wisconsin's gain.
Watts is transferring to the Badgers to play her final two collegiate seasons, BC Interruption reported Monday night.
She reportedly will join a UW team that won the national championship in March and has 12 forwards eligible to return next season.
The Badgers will play three of their first four series on the road in 2019-20 and will celebrate the 2019 NCAA championship at LaBahn Arena against Penn State on the weekend of Oct. 4-6.
In women's hockey, NCAA transfer rules generally do not require a player to sit out a season.
Watts, a Toronto native who has participated in Hockey Canada's National Women's Development Team selection camp, led the country with 42 goals and 82 points as a freshman.
She again led Boston College with 22 goals and 48 points last season.
The Badgers lost 39 percent of their scoring through the graduation of senior forwards Annie Pankowski, Emily Clark, Sam Cogan and Sophia Shaver, and defensemen Maddie Rolfes and Mikaela Gardner after last season.