Read the U.S. Senate resolution honoring the NCAA champion Wisconsin Badgers women's hockey team

Whereas the University of Wisconsin Women’s Hockey Team—

(1) also captured the 2021 Western Collegiate Hockey Association Conference’s regular season and tournament championships;

(2) featured 4 players who earned USCHO All-American honors at the end of the season: Daryl Watts, Grace Bowlby, Sophie Shirley and Lacey Eden; and

(3) has had a long history of players, past and present, who also represent the University of Wisconsin on the international and Olympic stage;

Whereas the players and staff persevered through the challenges presented by the COVID–19 pandemic, including the cancellation of games and limited attendance at LaBahn Arena in order to protect the health and safety of the players, staff, and loyal fans throughout the State of Wisconsin; and

Whereas the Badgers Women’s Hockey Team has brought great pride and honor to the University of Wisconsin and its alumni, loyal fans and the State of Wisconsin: Now, therefore, be it

Resolved, That the Senate—

(1) congratulates the University of Wisconsin Badgers on winning the 2021 National Collegiate Athletic Association Women’s Ice Hockey Championship;