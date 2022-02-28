 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UW WOMEN'S HOCKEY

Rankings have Wisconsin women's hockey team in unfamiliar spot — underdog in WCHA semifinal

  • 0
Badgers vs. Bemidji State

Badgers forward Brette Pettet stretches for the puck during a game against Bemidji State on Friday.

 ANDY MANIS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team will be the lower-ranked team in a Western Collegiate Hockey Association playoff semifinal game on Saturday for the first time in 17 years.

The Badgers held steady at No. 4 in the USCHO.com poll on Monday after completing a two-game sweep of Bemidji State in a first-round series.

The Badgers will play No. 2 Ohio State in the WCHA Final Faceoff semifinals on Saturday in Minneapolis.

The last time UW was the lower-ranked team for a league semifinal was March 5, 2005, when it was No. 3 and played No. 2 Minnesota Duluth. The Badgers won in overtime but lost to No. 1 Minnesota in the championship game, also in an extra session.

The top four was unchanged in the USCHO poll from last week: Minnesota and Northeastern kept spots at Nos. 1 and 3, respectively.

The Gophers, Ohio State, Northeastern and UW also are the top four in the PairWise Rankings, which mimics the NCAA Tournament selection and seeding process.

The Badgers play the Buckeyes at 4 p.m. Saturday after Minnesota faces Minnesota Duluth at 1 p.m. The winners play for the WCHA playoff championship at 1 p.m. Sunday.

