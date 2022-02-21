Rankings deliver bad news for Wisconsin women's hockey team

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team fell a spot in the USCHO.com poll Monday but that's not the drop in the rankings that mattered most after a pair of losses at Ohio State.

The Badgers were fourth in the USCHO top 10 after being swept by the second-ranked Buckeyes to finish the Western Collegiate Hockey Association regular season.

They're the third seed in the WCHA playoffs and will host Bemidji State in a best-of-three first round series at LaBahn Arena starting Friday.

But UW dropped to fifth in the PairWise Rankings after being passed by Northeastern and Yale in the Ratings Percentage Index, the biggest component of the formula that determines seeding for the NCAA Tournament.

The top four teams host an NCAA quarterfinal game. No. 1 Minnesota, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Northeastern are in good position to be in the group, but UW is on the outside looking in.

The Badgers hosted a quarterfinal game all nine times they made the tournament from 2009 to 2019. The 2020 tournament was canceled before the Badgers could play Clarkson at home and all of the games in the 2021 tournament were played in Erie, Pennsylvania.

UW lost 5-1 on Friday and 3-2 on Saturday at Ohio State. It's only the third time in the Badgers' 23-year history that they're entering the playoffs on a two-game losing streak. The others were the inaugural season of 1999-2000 and 2015-16, both after being swept by Minnesota.

