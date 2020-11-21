Quick turnaround offers Badgers men's hockey team no time to sulk after losses

Losing both games in a home series is unacceptable to the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, goalie Robbie Beydoun said.

The bright side for the 14th-ranked Badgers, he said, is that the schedule won't allow much of an opportunity to let losses to No. 6 Michigan on Thursday and Friday linger.

They return to LaBahn Arena on Monday and Tuesday to face No. 10 Penn State in a quick turnaround for both teams.

It's the first time in more than 31 years that UW has been scheduled to play four regular-season games in the span of six days.

"We don't have too much time to really sulk and go over the mistakes too much," Beydoun said after a 2-1 overtime loss on Friday. "Just make quick adjustments and come back Monday."

Penn State also played on Thursday and Friday, losing twice to No. 11 Minnesota in Minneapolis. Their road trip will bring them to Madison with an 0-2 record for the first time in nine seasons with a varsity program.

UW was able to take one Big Ten standings point from the series against the Wolverines for getting to overtime on Friday but there was more there for the taking. The Badgers scored first in both games.