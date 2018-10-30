The Western Collegiate Hockey Association has been at seven teams in its women's league for the last two seasons, since North Dakota dropped its program in a cost-cutting measure in 2017.
A replacement member hasn't been obvious from schools already fielding women's hockey teams. But a new possibility has emerged inside of the WCHA's men's hockey footprint.
Northern Michigan, whose athletic director Forrest Karr is a DeForest native and former Madison Edgewood hockey goalie, is launching a study into the feasibility of adding a women's hockey program. The study is funded by the NHL and NHLPA's joint Industry Growth Fund, and it's the first made public that is directed specifically at women's hockey.
To underscore that the WCHA sees big potential in a team at Northern Michigan, which has been a part of its men's league since 2013 and also was a member from 1984 to 1997, women's league commissioner Katie Million was part of the news conference last Friday unveiling the initiative.
The Wisconsin State Journal caught up with Million during the University of Wisconsin's game against Minnesota last Saturday. An edited transcript of the conversation follows.
WSJ: What does this opportunity mean not only for Northern Michigan but also for the fact that there's a feasibility study being done just for women's hockey?
Million: I've been working with Mike Snee from College Hockey Inc. and Kevin Westgarth from the NHL on a number of these feasibility studies that are happening. Their hope is to grow hockey, whether it's men, women, boys, girls, adults. Their mission is to grow the game. So when this opportunity came up for Northern Michigan to look strictly at women's hockey, they were completely on board. We all were very excited to dig in and see what we could come up with for this study.
WSJ: There isn't a Division I women's hockey program in Michigan, which has been a sore point for a lot of people since Wayne State dropped its team in 2011. But Northern Michigan and Marquette already have a good hockey culture. How do those things work in favor of what could happen there?
Million: They have an incredible hockey culture there. We met in the last two days with a gamut of people. And every single person was all about the hockey culture there and the community and the excitement to bring a women's team there. They do have a very successful club team there already for women, and we met with those folks from the club team as well.
But to have a Division I team not only in Marquette but in the state of Michigan would just be what that state needs.
WSJ: What's it going to take to push some schools that have a men's hockey program toward considering adding a women's hockey team?
Million: It's interesting because we all think once one of these schools does it, the domino effect is going to happen. But I think the other thing, too, that's really interesting about Northern Michigan that I learned over the last couple of days is they're doing some really innovative and creative things there, and I applaud the leadership there in Dr. (Fritz) Erickson who's leading the charge at Northern Michigan University. They're adding new, innovative plans to their academics. And they're looking at adding sports instead of cutting, which is what a lot of other universities are doing right now. So I applaud them for really digging in and taking a serious look at this.
WSJ: How important is an eighth team for the WCHA from competitive and revenue standpoints?
Million: It is important, but it's not a must. We want the right team in there. And we want it to make sense geographically. We want it to make sense academically. We want it to make sense financially. And I can say for me, not on behalf of the rest of the membership of the WCHA, Northern Michigan checks a lot of the boxes for us.
WSJ: Are Illinois and Oakland, schools that had feasibility studies that touched on women's hockey possibilities, at a point where they're close to having a decision?
Million: My understanding is that Illinois is definitely trying to make that decision in the near future. Oakland, they had some difficulties and halted their look at hockey. Their athletic director left and they had a search and so they have someone new in and I think they're just getting their feet wet with all of that again.
WSJ: Where does the WCHA women's league stand in its general financial health?
Million: We're in a good spot. Obviously, we're splitting that pie with seven teams instead of eight teams now, and that's a hit on some of our schools. But we're still in a good spot financially. And we're working hard and outside the box on ways to bring in money to our league. And we're obviously very excited to be celebrating the 20th anniversary of the WCHA women's league.
WSJ: Competitively, there seems to be a lot for the league to promote about itself.
Million: It's exciting to have four of our teams in the top five of the nation right now. (The WCHA now has four of the top seven teams, including No. 1 UW and No. 2 Minnesota, after new rankings came out Monday.) That's pretty incredible. And our other teams that aren't ranked, they're surprising people every weekend. I said this my first year, and I'll continue to say it: Every night, every rink, every weekend, you just never know who's going to end up winning the game. It's super fun to watch.