 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Promoter looks to 2021 for second try at launch of Holiday Face-Off tournament featuring Badgers
0 comments
topical
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Promoter looks to 2021 for second try at launch of Holiday Face-Off tournament featuring Badgers

{{featured_button_text}}
Holiday Face-Off photo

Gazelle Group president Rick Giles, Badgers coach Tony Granato and Bucks and Fiserv Forum president Peter Feigin show off the logo for the Holiday Face-Off tournament at a March 3 news conference.

 STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

The Holiday Face-Off tournament at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum was officially unveiled on a Tuesday morning last March. A week later, the sports world was starting to shut down because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The 2020 edition of the tournament, scheduled for Dec. 28-29, has been taken off the schedule and its promoter said hopes for a 2021 version need the same jolt of good fortune that the rest of sports does.

"We've just got to get the live event sports industry back on its feet in a more normal way," said Rick Giles, president of the Gazelle Group. "And hopefully by December of 2021 we're in that position."

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team signed on for the first three years of the Milwaukee tournament. Giles said the school is still on board for starting the event next season, as are officials from Fiserv Forum.

Because of concerns over the cost and safety of long-distance travel, the number of in-season tournaments and non-conference games in college hockey this season has been slashed. Teams in the Big Ten Conference, for instance, are playing only four games each against independent Arizona State outside of their league schedule.

Many games will be played without fans in attendance because of the coronavirus.

If large events are able to take place late next year, UW and two other undisclosed teams are so far under contract to play in the second attempt to launch the Holiday Face-Off, Giles said.

"We're excited about next year," he said. "We're excited to get this behind us. We're hopeful that we'll be able to do a relaunch announcement at some point when it's appropriate. We really want to capitalize on the excitement. Hopefully the newness of it doesn't get diminished by the fact that we had this false start."

Catch up on what you might have missed in the Badgers men's hockey 2020 offseason

The COVID-19 pandemic caused the longest Badgers men's hockey offseason in 51 years. Here's what the State Journal has covered since the 2019-20 season ended.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics