Promoter looks to 2021 for second try at launch of Holiday Face-Off tournament featuring Badgers

The Holiday Face-Off tournament at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum was officially unveiled on a Tuesday morning last March. A week later, the sports world was starting to shut down because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The 2020 edition of the tournament, scheduled for Dec. 28-29, has been taken off the schedule and its promoter said hopes for a 2021 version need the same jolt of good fortune that the rest of sports does.

"We've just got to get the live event sports industry back on its feet in a more normal way," said Rick Giles, president of the Gazelle Group. "And hopefully by December of 2021 we're in that position."

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team signed on for the first three years of the Milwaukee tournament. Giles said the school is still on board for starting the event next season, as are officials from Fiserv Forum.

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

Because of concerns over the cost and safety of long-distance travel, the number of in-season tournaments and non-conference games in college hockey this season has been slashed. Teams in the Big Ten Conference, for instance, are playing only four games each against independent Arizona State outside of their league schedule.

Many games will be played without fans in attendance because of the coronavirus.