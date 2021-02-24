Pressure mounts for Makenna Webster, freshmen as Badgers women's hockey team nears playoffs

"Just learning from the older girls and learning from our captains, I think they've shown us the culture here at Wisconsin," Webster said. "They just pass it down to us. They're showing us how badly they want to win.

"I think every one of the freshmen look up to them. We want to do it not just for the team but for the captains who are going to be leaving us."

Webster scored a goal in both games against Bemidji State two weeks ago before the Badgers had off last weekend. That was a confidence boost, she said, after a season where the points haven't been easy to come by.

She had 39 goals and 84 points in 50 games last season at Shattuck-St. Mary's prep school in Minnesota. But this season has been different, starting with the vastly decreased number of games.

The pandemic delayed the start, and UW had six games wiped out because of positive COVID-19 tests. It has been a challenging road for everyone, but coach Mark Johnson said his team's six freshmen have been especially impacted.

In a normal season, 14 games would be near the midpoint and a time for reflection and planning for the second half, he said. It instead is time for the elevated stakes of the postseason.