It took a while for the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team to get up to speed Friday.
But once the Badgers found their stride there was no slowing them down.
Senior forward Presley Norby scored twice and second-ranked UW used a four-goal third period to beat Harvard 5-1 at the Country Classic in Nashville, Tennessee.
The Badgers (15-1-1) fired 37 shots on Crimson goalie Lindsay Reed over the first two periods but only broke through once — when Norby finished assists from Teagan Grant and Delaney Drake at 7:55 of the second period.
Norby made it 2-0 early in the third period before Kristi Della Rovere scored past UW goalie Kristen Campbell at 7:55 of the third to halve the deficit.
But UW was able to close out Harvard (5-3) with goals by NCAA points leader Daryl Watts, Brette Pettet and Alexis Mauermann in the game's final six minutes.
Drake finished with two assists as UW fired 57 total shots on goal. Campbell made 14 saves to improve to 13-1-1.
UW will face Boston College today.