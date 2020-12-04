Power-play goals, key penalty kill give Badgers men's hockey team victory at Ohio State

UW got blocks from Owen Lindmark and Jason Dhooghe and two saves from Rowe on Gustaf Westlund in the first part. Ty Emberson and Jesper Peltonen got in the way of shots in the remainder of the Donovan penalty in the third period and Rowe stopped Treloar and Quinn Preston.

"One of the big focuses was just changing as soon as possible," said Gorniak, one of the penalty killers. "I think a big part of it was just being aggressive, shrinking (the formation) and getting pucks out. We didn't want them to set up. We knew they're good when they get set up so we make it hard on them and just played aggressive on them."

The Badgers improved to 2-for-2 on the power play later in the third period when three of the night's top performers executed a great triangular passing play.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

Brock Caufield touched a pass to his brother Cole, who worked the puck through to Gorniak for a tap-in atop the crease and a 3-1 lead.

UW started the season 6-for-20 on the power play, with a goal in each of the first six games, but had gone 0-for-6 in the three games since.

The passing on Gorniak's goal mirrored nice movement of the puck from Gorniak to Brock Caufield for a second-period goal with the man advantage.