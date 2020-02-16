3 power-play goals help No. 6 Ohio State end No. 2 Badgers' 28-game home unbeaten streak

Badgers coach Mark Johnson said the explanation offered by the officials was that Roque’s hand got up and pushed Rosenthal.

“I don’t know what video they were looking at,” Johnson said.

The Badgers entered the game having killed 10 straight power plays over parts of the past nine games, but three Buckeyes goals in 1:54 stunned the crowd.

Badgers goaltender Kristen Campbell, making her first appearance in five games after recovering from a lower-body injury, stopped the first five shots on goal during the advantage.

But the Buckeyes racked up goals on their next three shot attempts, with Rosenthal having a hand in all three of them. She assisted on the first two — a rebound score by Hartland’s Tatum Skaggs and a quick shot from Sophie Jaques in the slot — before scoring the third.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

Her long shot from the right side got through Campbell’s pads.

“We have to be able to weather that,” said Campbell, who made 17 saves. “Even a five-minute major, we haven’t been dealt one this year. But there’s no excuses. It’s nothing we can’t handle. You can’t give up three goals on one penalty. That was the difference here today.”