Power-play goals by Brock Caufield, Mathieu De St. Phalle rally Wisconsin to sweep of Michigan State
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Redemption can be a powerful motivator, and the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team has built up a solid reserve of it this season.

The Badgers lost twice at Michigan State two months ago, with three Spartans power-play goals contributing. The weekend left the Badgers with five consecutive losses and a total of six goals scored in them.

The fortunes have changed for UW in the past six weeks, with the penalty kill looking better and goals coming easier. There was another opening to negate an earlier sore spot Saturday.

The Badgers' power play helped them return the favor. Brock Caufield and Mathieu De St. Phalle scored after a third-period major penalty to Michigan State's Kyle Haskins, helping UW rally for a 3-2 victory at the Kohl Center.

The Badgers swept a Big Ten opponent at the Kohl Center for the first time since March 1-2, 2019. They swept three teams — the Spartans included — while playing at LaBahn Arena last season.

Trailing 2-1, UW got a major opening when Haskins was tossed for a hit to the head of UW forward Dominick Mersch less than five minutes into the third period.

The buildup was slow but the payoff was big. Caufield and De St. Phalle scored on back-to-back shots 1:24 apart to turn a deficit into a 3-2 Badgers lead.

"It wasn't the prettiest five minutes of power play," Badgers coach Tony Granato said. "But it got us what we needed out of it."

Caufield ripped a one-timer from the high slot off a pass from Tarek Baker. De St. Phalle followed with his third goal of the series, a snap shot from the high slot that eluded Spartans goaltender Pierce Charleson.

"We're having that shot-first mentality," De St. Phalle said. "And we were trying to work it low. When we started figuring out our entries, I think that's when the chances started to open up."

The Badgers scored two power-play goals for the second straight game and the fourth time this season. All four have been in the past eight contests.

UW also killed more than 3½ minutes of a first-period major penalty to Roman Ahcan for head contact.

"Special teams was big tonight and I think our team feeds off that," Caufield said.

UW (8-13-3, 4-7-1-2 Big Ten) has won five straight home games against the Spartans (11-12-1, 4-9-1-0). Saturday's victory pushed it past Michigan State and into fifth place in the Big Ten.

Michigan State went ahead twice off offensive-zone faceoff wins in the second period with a Max Johnson breakaway goal for the Badgers in between.

Adam Goodsir broke a 0-0 tie more than 31½ minutes into the game when he wrapped the puck around the back of the net after David Gucciardi's shot went wide.

UW's Liam Malmquist delivered a long pass from his own zone to send Johnson in on a breakaway for a five-hole score just 62 seconds later.

University of Wisconsin men's hockey coach Tony Granato meets with the media before the Badgers' series against Michigan State at the Kohl Center on Friday and Saturday.

But the Spartans took the lead again later in the second period seconds after a Jesse Tucker faceoff victory. Defenseman Cole Krygier, once a Badgers recruit, scored on the rebound of a Erik Middendorf shot.

Ahcan was called for head contact on a hit against Michigan State's Jagger Joshua while UW was on a first-period power play. The accompanying game misconduct was Ahcan's third of the season, giving him an automatic one-game suspension that he'll have to serve in Friday's game against Penn State.

He also was ejected from an exhibition game against Minnesota Duluth on Oct. 3 for charging and from a Nov. 20 game at Michigan State for cross-checking.

The Spartans attempted eight shots during the major power play after the 4-on-4 period expired. Jared Moe made saves on Jeremy Davidson, Jesse Tucker, Erik Middendorf and Dennis Cesana and got help from blocks by Caufield and Tyler Inamoto.

Moe also denied Michigan State defenseman Cole Krygier from the slot with around a minute left in what ended as a scoreless first period.

Tucker got a short-handed breakaway midway through the second period but Moe closed the pads on his try. UW's Zach Urdahl was 1-on-1 with Charleson at the other end less than a minute later and also had a five-hole attempt get shut down to keep the game 0-0.

De St. Phalle
