Power play a starting point for Badgers women's hockey scoring inefficiency

When the Badgers get a power play in a critical situation, a mentality shift might be in order, Johnson said.

"You've got to get on the ice and be excited," he said. "You've got to be thinking that this is going to change the momentum of the game. This is going to tilt the momentum to our side. Let's go out and create two, three, four great chances. We may not score but coming out of it we might have some more momentum and move onto the next seven or eight minutes and tie the game up."

Getting power plays against Minnesota hasn't been easy. The Badgers had just three in four games in the rivalry series last season and failed to score.

The Gophers have killed 22 of 23 opponent chances so far this season, part of a defense that has allowed only one goal per game overall.

When goals are hard to come by, teams often go back to the fundamentals and trust that the work will pay off.

"Don't make the extra pass. Get the puck to the net," Johnson said. "Drive the net, stop in front of the net and go from there. And if you do that, you're probably going to create some more opportunities. You're probably going to get a couple more goals. And as I've seen with this team right now, even though the season's young, when we score we get excited."